Welcome to Bisbee, now get out!
Protestors wearing masks and carrying signs objecting to the construction of the border wall greeted Southwest Valley Constructors (SWVC) this week. The company is leasing space in the Bisbee Plaza at the intersection of Highway 92 and Naco Highway.
We’re accustomed to protestors in Bisbee. The community’s culture is renowned for its liberal views and vocal objections.
Anyone who has ever sat through a meeting of the Bisbee City Council can confirm that angry remonstrance is as common at these meetings as the singing of the National Anthem at sporting events. The sight of protestors in the streets might be cause for concern in other communities, but in Bisbee, it’s just Tuesday.
We’re not criticizing the right of citizens to stage a protest within the confines of local laws. This small gathering offered an example of citizens exercising their right to express their opinion in public and we support their freedom to do so in the spirit of the First Amendment.
What is notable is the lack of any appreciation for the financial contribution that Southwest Valley Constructors is making to a pitiful local economy.
Workers for the company are renting local properties and spending a portion of the wages to support the local economy. SWVC has also indicated it plans to hire some 200 employees, paying $20 an hour, for the next year.
The company has demonstrated its willingness to abide local building codes and has spent some $350,000 to renovate its office space in the mall.
Despite these contributions, local residents — especially those opposed to construction of the border wall — choose to alienate, not welcome, the workers for Southwest Valley Constructors.
Residents protesting on Tuesday expressed “horror” at the idea that workers for the company are not wearing masks and might not be embracing social distancing. They expressed fear that these workers — some from out of state — will somehow contaminate the community.
We support the right to protest, but not the choice to be insulting.
At this writing Cochise County has 39 cases of the coronavirus, with 23 victims already recovered and only one new case in several days. We doubt the pandemic or these workers are a serious threat to the health of people living in Bisbee.
This situation, and the reaction of people in Bisbee, offers a great example of why the community may never recover from its continuing economic downturn.
When presented with a gift horse, they would prefer to count the teeth and let the animal starve to death.