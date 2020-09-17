Even in the “off-season,” the Arizona Legislature is dealing with dirty laundry.
Lawmakers haven’t returned to the state Capitol since they hurried home March 23 due to the pandemic. There was talk of a special session in late June to adjust the 2020-2021 “skinny” budget, but state revenues were higher than expected and Gov. Ducey quashed bringing lawmakers back when conservatives started speaking out about his “shelter-in-place” executive orders.
Despite the respite, there’s no shortage of scandal involving our legislators. Last week former Speaker J.D. Mesnard made headlines for an ongoing lawsuit filed by ousted lawmaker Don Shooter, a Republican from Yuma who was expelled from the Legislature in February 2018. He was alleged to have sexually harassed fellow lawmakers, lobbyists and a female newspaper publisher.
Shooter’s attorneys contend Mr. Mesnard selectively removed sections of a report presented to lawmakers which compelled them to throw the Yuma Republican out of office. Further, Shooter argues that among the items “materially altered” by Mesnard was evidence that then-Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita — Shooter’s primary accuser — was herself involved in sexually harassing a former staffer, raising questions about her credibility.
Mesnard, now a state Senator, has petitioned a Superior Court and the Court of Appeals to dismiss Shooter’s lawsuit, claiming legislative immunity.
Neither court has agreed and now the dirty laundry must be washed by the Supreme Court.
We’re here to argue the need for a clear code of conduct for lawmakers and a review procedure that provides the accused due process, both of which the state Legislature currently lacks.
We’ve made this argument before.
When lawmakers returned to session last January, while the Shooter expulsion was still fresh on their minds, legislators moved backward, not forward on this issue. A bill was introduced that limited ethic complains to fellow lawmakers only and sought to prohibit legislative staff from photographing and recording from the floor of the House during a session. Nothing was done on creating a code of conduct for our lawmakers.
Any time elected officials make it more difficult to respond to unethical conduct, they threaten the public trust. Constituents should expect representatives to support behavior that is beyond reproach and sets a high moral standard. Conversely, when legislators make it more difficult to enforce a code of conduct, they tear at the confidence of the public they serve.
Mesnard’s legal defense would further erode that public confidence. He is asking the Supreme Court to protect his handling of the Shooter incident — including a press release issued by the former speaker that the Yuma Republican claims is libelous.
If Arizona’s top court agrees, we anticipate politics would play an even larger role in determining the fate of lawmakers. Legislative immunity — which already protects our lawmakers from 100-miles-per-hour speeding tickets — would be extended to empower virtually any action legislators take against their fellow members.
We hope the Supreme Court rejects Mr. Mesnard’s appeal, but more importantly, we hope the Legislature gets serious about adopting a Code of Conduct.