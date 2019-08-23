News that the state increased tuition awards 33 percent compared to last year should give public school officials and civic-minded citizens at least two good reasons to be concerned.
The Arizona Department of Education says a record 8,200 students are expected to receive $110 million in school vouchers this school year. That means enrollment will have grown roughly 27 percent over last school year, and the total dollar amount of vouchers awarded will be more than 33 percent greater.
Tuition awards, which are more commonly referred to as Empowerment Scholarship Accounts in Arizona, are paid to the parents of K-12 students who use those funds to pay the tuition costs at the school of their choice, either public or private. During the past four years, the number of ESAs has quadrupled.
Most Republicans, including Gov. Doug Ducey, are strong proponents of the ESA program, seeing it as a viable solution to problems in Arizona’s public education system. In 2017 the governor proposed expanding the tuition program to more than 1 million students, hoping to make Arizona the first entire “school choice” state. His proposal was whittled down by the Legislature to a small expansion, which was subsequently challenged by a citizens initiative.
That’s the first reason for concern.
In 2018, Arizona voters rejected even a small expansion of school choice by voting “no” on Proposition 305.
The fact that tuition awards have quadrupled in the past four years is evidence that the Republican majority in the Legislature could care less what voters proclaimed in the last election. Gov. Ducey and other GOP leaders will continue to push for expansion of the ESA program at the expense of funding for public schools.
The second reason for concern is that, despite the sizable increase in tuition awards, lawmakers have not increased funding for oversight and administration of the ESA program. Not surprisingly, this has resulted in more abuse by parents who spend the money intended for tuition on other things — like vacations, electronics and other non-educational items. An October 2018 article in the Arizona Republic reported that “ ... parents have made fraudulent purchases and misspent more than $700,000 in public money allocated by the state’s school voucher-style program.”
We can only imagine how much more public money will be misspent now that the voucher program has dramatically increased.