Kudos to Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay for putting together a luncheon and afternoon meeting that brought state representatives and local education advocates together on Tuesday.
Highlighting the sessions was an intense discussion of an idea that state officials are seriously considering that could have a major impact on school districts in Cochise County. Rep. John Fillmore, vice chairman of the House Education Committee, told a room full of principals and school administrators that consolidating districts might be a way to get more state money into local classrooms. Rep. Fillmore was joined by fellow education committee member Rep. Geraldine Peten and locally elected state Rep. Becky Nutt.
Consolidation of school districts would eliminate many of the positions held by the officials who attended Clay’s gatherings. If the attending state officials were looking for local reaction to the idea, school officials didn’t hold back their criticisms and warned that consolidation may make things worse, before Arizona’s education system gets better.
But, as Rep. Peten pointed out, something has to change. Despite recent efforts to increase teacher pay and funnel more money to schools, Arizona continues to rank among the worst states to get an education. Student-to-teacher ratios are too high, the qualifications to be a teacher are sometimes compromised to address staffing issues, and the competition between private and public schools for students and state funding threatens educational opportunities for some students, especially in rural areas.
We commend Reps. Fillmore, Peten and Nutt for stepping before an audience they knew would be less than receptive, with the goal of gathering honest feedback.
They certainly got it.
Local school officials argued the plan could cost the state more money, not less. They voiced concerns that parents would have less control of their children’s education and that consolidation would destroy community identity.
Despite the validity of all those arguments, Rep. Peten’s statement rings true. Arizona has to embrace change if it hopes to improve education and keep pace with other states and the world. We can no longer afford to continue maintaining a system that ranks among the worst in the nation.
For the sake of our students, it’s past time educators and legislators recognize the advantages of technology and other innovations in education that will accomplishment improvement.
Tuesday’s gatherings were a significant first step in that direction.