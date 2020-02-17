Vince Leach must hate it when voters have their say.
The Tucson-area senator has introduced a consent resolution that would gut the constitutional amendment adopted by Arizona voters in 1998, making it easy for state lawmakers to ignore and modify initiatives approved by citizens at the ballot box.
SCR 1020 gained momentum last week when the Judicial Committee voted 4-3 to send the legislation on to the full Senate. It was a party-line vote that further demonstrated the attitude of the Republican majority in Phoenix.
Leach is proposing to change the Arizona Constitution to eliminate the stipulation that prohibits any changes to voter-approved laws unless they “further the purpose” of the measure and get a three-quarters vote of the Legislature.
The consent resolution dramatically shifts political power away from citizens and into the hands of our state lawmakers. If approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, Arizona voters will see the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Voter Protection Act was adopted by Arizona citizens with the specific purpose of limiting the authority of the Legislature. It empowers the citizenry to write laws and overturn legislation by a statewide referendum.
We witnessed the power of the Voter Protection Act in 2018 when Arizona citizens stopped legislation to expand the Empowerment Scholarship Account program. That Republican-led effort ran up against a grassroots campaign that drew a very clear line delineating the opinion of an overwhelming majority of voters opposed to expanding state-funded tuition for private and parochial schools.
No matter.
Republican lawmakers returned to the capital in January, 2019 with more bills proposing exactly what voters rejected.
Leach’s consent resolution is the epitome of arrogance by a lawmaker who doesn’t want citizens involved in the governing process.
We could not agree more with the statement issued after the committee vote by Joel Edman, who leads the Arizona Advocacy Network.
“Amending the Constitution to steal power from the voters, on a party-line vote, without public testimony,” Edman tweeted. “These are the actions of a power-hungry majority acting at the behest of corrupt corporate interests and desperately trying to hold on to power.”