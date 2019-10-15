If you thought being in a leadership position when times are good is an easy job, think again.
When Gov. Doug Ducey earned election as Arizona’s top government executive in 2014, times were bad. The state Legislature was embroiled in an ugly dispute with public school boards, the budget was running a $1 billion deficit, and Arizona’s economy was lagging behind the national recovery.
Gov. Ducey’s leadership put the state back in the black. He “fixed” the fight with school boards by crafting Proposition 123, which pulled funds from the state’s Land Trust to reimburse most of the money legislators took from the education fund when the national economy collapsed. Gov. Ducey then set about paring down state government and balanced the budget within his first year in office. His initiatives to cut taxes and regulations on business, together with a strong national economy, has resulted in lower unemployment and strong population growth in Arizona.
Today, Gov. Ducey is leading a state with a $1 billion “rainy day” fund, a budget surplus estimated at $700 million, teachers who are slated to receive 20 percent pay raises through 2021, and an economy that features a mix of technology companies, mining and agriculture leading the way.
Times are good.
What happens next will firmly establish Ducey’s legacy as one of the most successful governors in the history of Arizona or result in a lasting memory of lost opportunity. How the state spends its anticipated budget surplus will go a long way in determining that outcome.
Politicians tend to become sailors on shore leave when confronted with a budget surplus. History has shown us that unsustainable government programs get created, bureaucrats get bigger offices and more staff, while necessary services and boring maintenance projects get overlooked.
Especially in an election year.
When the Legislature reconvenes in January, we expect at least a few hair-brained ideas on what our elected representatives want to do with the $700 million surplus.
We hope our governor has the good sense – and leadership skills – to petition for the funds to be spent where they will do the most good for the most people for the longest time.
That’s real leadership.