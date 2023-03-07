This May, voters in Cochise County will be asked to vote on a jail district. The ballot issue asks voters to consider a temporary half-cent sales tax for no more than 25 years to fund the Cochise County jail system to improve staff safety, additional help for the mentally ill, and manage medical needs.

The Cochise County Jail is significantly outdated and faces safety concerns, power capacity issues, plumbing problems, technological problems, leaks and other costly repairs. It was originally designed to house 168 prisoners, but over the years, it has been modified to hold as many as 302 inmates.

Tags