It appears our state lawmakers have opened Pandora’s box.
In 2016, the Legislature passed a bill and Gov. Doug Ducey signed it, forbidding local governments from regulating vacation rentals. The idea was to be consistent with Arizona’s embrace of the “sharing economy,” and allow homeowners to rent rooms or their secondary residence without burdensome ordinances imposed by city and county governments.
That’s when the problems started. Local officials have been powerless to prevent the consequences of vacationers who turn quiet neighborhoods into raucous party zones while property owners turn long-term rental properties into short-term vacation spots and add to local housing shortages.
Encouraging vacation rentals has threatened the bottom line of local hoteliers, cost communities tax revenue and forced local governments to address housing availability. Last month, Bisbee City Council issued notice of its intent to adopt an ordinance imposing guest and noise limits on vacation rentals, which appears to walk up to, but not cross the law passed by state legislators in 2016.
Similar efforts are being made in Sedona, Flagstaff and other tourist-centered communities plagued by property owners who offer short-term accommodations at residential properties and escape commercial tax collections.
Gov. Ducey, after catching an earful from Sedona residents and other influential local government leaders, has indicated he’s agreeable to reforming the 2016 law to address the problems created when Pandora’s box was opened.
Legislation proposed for the upcoming session by Fountain Hills Rep. John Kavanagh and Phoenix Sen. Kate Brophy McGee would seek to define the difference between short-term rentals and commercial properties, taxing the latter at a significantly higher rate. Homeowners who are renting a room or their secondary residence for a few days would continue to be taxed at 10 percent of their assessed property value, while businesses offering vacation stays in residential neighborhoods would be identified as commercial properties and taxed at 18 percent of the assessed value.
The bill offers a way to level the playing field for local hoteliers while it reduces the temptation of property owners turn residences into vacation spots instead of offering the accommodation to a local longer-term renter, thereby improving housing availability.
This reform of the 2016 law is only necessary because state legislators got a bit too anxious to impose their authority on local governments. In the end, it would have been better for lawmakers to leave well enough alone.