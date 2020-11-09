As much as things have changed, they have stayed the same.
Going into last Tuesday’s election there was a high level of political certainty that Arizona would be at the front of the “blue wave,” washing Democrats into majorities in the State Legislature, on the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and in Congress. So confident were those on the Left that the National Democratic Party NDP) and its aligned affiliates spent millions to support its candidates.
Some of that money helped, most of it did not.
Arizona Democrats can now claim two U.S. Senators and two of the five members of the ACC.
The state still has the same representation in Congress — five of nine seats are held by Democrats — and the majority of the Legislature continues to be held by Republicans, as it has been for nearly 30 years.
Cochise County will fare better with Republicans in the majority in Phoenix. The GOP continued to demonstrate its dominance in the county last week, handing sizable vote margins to every Republican on the ballot, bar one.
Voters in Board of Supervisors District 2 re-elected Ann English, a Democrat, over Tombstone’s Lori Kilpatrick. All three of the state officeholders who were re-elected to represent Legislative District 14 are veteran Republicans who will be expected to continue working well with the GOP majority and its leaders in the Legislature.
State politics will continue to focus on conservative, Republican-backed initiatives. Re-election of the same leadership in the House and Senate and the election of Wendy Rogers and Walt Blackman, both staunch conservatives from Snowflake, will promote policies further to the right.
We can anticipate that part of that GOP agenda will again focus legislation to end the state’s citizens initiative process. Since 2016, after Arizona adopted a proposition to increase the minimum wage, Republican legislators have presented numerous bills aimed at making it more difficult to petition for change.
Previous laws include making it illegal to pay petition gatherers per signature and requiring a strict interpretation of petition signatures, instead of substantial compliance, making it easier to toss signatures for technical violations.
Politics in Arizona, and especially in Cochise County, will not change significantly after the Nov. 3 election.
Unless the incoming class of GOP legislators finds a way to anger their constituency, we can expect more of the same in 2022.