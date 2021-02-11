We’re a bit frustrated with the effort by some state lawmakers to elevate and expand the authority of the Legislature well beyond its defined purpose.
The most recent example is the effort to expel Oro Valley Rep. Mark Finchem for his involvement in the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.
It’s not because we believe Rep. Finchem is a good legislator. We consider him a conservative who borders on extremism. He has repeatedly presented harebrained proposals to the Legislature and consistently stokes the fires of populism to cater to similarly-minded supporters in his home district and around the state.
His attendance at the Jan. 6 riot without solid evidence that he organized and incited the event hardly merits his removal from office. Thousands attended the event, including Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd, and few have been charged with crimes. Expelling lawmakers is a heavy-handed approach that overrides the will of a majority of voters in Oro Valley who supported Rep. Fitchem’s re-election last November.
While Democrats are behind this effort, we’re seeing similar behavior on the other side of the aisle in the Legislature. House Bill 2720, sponsored by Rep. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, would substitute the will of lawmakers for that of Arizona voters casting ballots for the election of the U.S. President.
Provisions of the bill would empower the Legislature to override the state’s certification of election results and appoint the 11 presidential electors. The consequence of this initiative would result in the appointed electors casting the state’s Electoral College ballots for the political party they represent, regardless of the outcome of the presidential election. In the present situation that would mean the Republican-majority in the Legislature would appoint 11 GOP electors who would cast Arizona’s Electoral College votes for Donald Trump, despite statewide ballot-box victory by Joe Biden.
The Legislature is also seeking to expand its authority over the elected members of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), which is responsible for regulating utilities and other businesses.
Bills recently introduced by state lawmakers would repeal a recently-adopted ACC requirement that utilities generate more renewable energy and that all actions approved by the regulatory body be subject to review — and possible rejection — by the Legislature.
Finally, lawmakers are considering initiatives to rein in the authority of the governor’s office during an emergency. Legislators are looking specifically at the executive orders issued by Gov. Ducey during the ongoing pandemic, but their decisions will have a lasting impact long after his term concludes in 2024.
The initiatives being considered would limit the time period of a governor’s executive order, requiring the involvement of the Legislature to extend or end the mandate.
While we don’t oppose this review, it is yet another example of the mindset of the 55th session of the Legislature. Lawmakers appear firmly committed to the idea that extending the authority of this body is a “core” mission.
We don’t think so.