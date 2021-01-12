We’ll get a good idea of what our State Legislature is all about early in the session.
Lawmakers returned yesterday to the capital for the first time in nine months after abruptly ending the second session of the 53rd Legislature on March 23, 2020.
Since then, the pandemic has gone from bad to worse, the unemployment rate is higher than it was coming out of The Great Recession eight years ago and school districts in Arizona are feeling a $266 million loss in state revenue after many moved to distance learning.
Whether state lawmakers will choose to address these issues or continue protesting the outcome of the Nov. 3, 2020 election will be a measure of the effectiveness of our Legislature.
Monday Gov. Ducey outlined what he would like to see accomplished with his first “virtual” State-of-the-State address. He focused on what has been his strength during the past seven years — the economy. Arizona appears to have survived the pandemic a bit better than other states, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done.
Despite fears of a state budget deficit, lawmakers start this session with a surplus. Income for state government is up more than 16 percent compared to the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which should provide legislators with the financial resources they need to address Arizona’s economy and help those who lost jobs or face eviction for their inability to pay the rent.
Rollout of the vaccination to combat the coronavirus has been slower than desired and lawmakers could also play a role in providing additional resources for the Department of Health Services to speed distribution. Hospitals around the state have been challenged handling the surge in COVID-19 cases, and could also use the financial help lawmakers are in a position to provide.
Education may be the most urgent need that lawmakers could help fix. School districts receive significantly less funding for online instruction, than when students attend class. As a result, the state hasn’t paid out as much as it budgeted for education. Schools may not have the same amount of operational and maintenance costs compared to a “normal” year, but the revenue shortfall has made it more difficult for districts to pay their bills.
In addition to lost revenue, lawmakers should have sincere concerns that many students around the state have been out of school for the same amount of time as lawmakers have been out of session — almost nine months.
Investing additional financial resources to help local school districts overcome the “lost learning” caused by the pandemic should be a priority for our lawmakers.
Instead, we fear that conspiracy-driven, headline-grabbing, politicians who want to rile up partisan anger will choose to look back, not forward. Every initiative aimed at overturning the election outcome, replacing Arizona’s 11 electors, or proclaim fraud, will be a distraction and a waste of time for the Legislature.
We are hopeful our lawmakers will choose to address the issues confronting Arizona as a result of the pandemic, and don’t waste their time playing up conspiracy theories and fueling civil discontent.