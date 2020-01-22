State representatives are treating ethics like New Year’s resolutions.
A draft of proposed rules for the Arizona House of Representatives calls for making it harder to file complaints about unethical conduct. Instead of anyone being allowed to file a complaint against a House member, only fellow representatives would be empowered to take the action. The rules would also prohibit members and staff from photographing and recording from the floor of the House during a session.
These more restrictive proposed rules further erode a promise state legislators made two years ago when they made headlines calling for a code of ethics. That resolution followed an ugly proceeding that expelled former Yuma Representative Don Shooter, who was tossed from the chamber on allegations of sexual harassment.
Lawmakers still haven’t adopted a conduct code and now they appear ready to roll back existing rules to make it more difficult to call out members for bad behavior. Much like many New Year’s resolutions, our elected state officials are not living up to their lofty ideals.
It’s not a good look.
Any time elected officials make it more difficult to respond to unethical conduct, they threaten the public trust. Constituents should expect representatives to support behavior that is beyond reproach and sets a high moral standard. Conversely, when legislators make it more difficult to enforce a code of conduct, they tear at the confidence of the public they serve.
We suspect politics is behind the recent effort to change House rules. Republican leadership – which crafted the proposed changes – must be worried that their diminishing majority will be threatened by the actions or public statements of their fellow members. Scottsdale Rep. Jay Lawrence is the current example of that threat after the three-term lawmaker was recorded saying to a Tea Party group earlier this month that he opposes refugees settling in Arizona and isn’t concerned that he might be considered a bigot for his opinions.
Other proposed rules would limit the ability of lawmakers to post video and photos to their social media accounts from the floor of the House. Again, this isn’t a good look for our elected officials. Facebook and other platforms help keep constituents informed on the actions of their elected officials and the issues.
Moving to restrict these channels of information makes GOP leaders appear frightened of what might happen, instead of embracing what is already happening.