Voters will face plenty of tough decisions in 2022, but we hope whether to approve a $1.9 billion tax cut by state government isn’t one of them.
The new year will bring choices for mayor in Sierra Vista, governor in Arizona and one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats, among other key elections. The Nov. 2, 2022, ballot also is expected to have a referendum on whether the $1.9 billion tax cut plan, part of the state budget approved earlier this year by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ducey, should be allowed to stand.
Opponents of the tax cut, largely a political action group called Invest in Arizona, contend the revenue reduction will impact education funding. To stop the legislation — the budget — from going into effect, the group circulated a petition and collected more than 118,823 valid signatures for a citizen’s initiative on next year’s ballot. The Arizona Constitution provides an opportunity for citizens to prevent legislation from going into effect if enough valid signatures can be collected to force a statewide referendum.
Last week a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge ruled that voters have the legal right to review — and override — the $1.9 billion tax cut plan.
The impetus for this effort is tied directly to a referendum approved by Arizona voters last year, Proposition 208. That initiative implements an income surcharge for high income earners with proceeds from that collection restricted to paying teachers higher salaries and several other education-related programs. It is estimated the surcharge will generate $800 million when it goes into effect beginning with this year’s tax filings.
To counter the impact of Prop. 208, the Republican majority in the Legislature and Gov. Ducey crafted a “flat-tax” income tax structure, slashing collections from all taxpayers, but especially those who would qualify for the Prop. 208 surcharges. High-income earners will still have to pay the additional surcharge, but the flat-tax plan would effectively offset any increase in the overall amount paid by these taxpayers.
Opponents of the flat-tax responded with the citizens initiative that voters will decide next November.
Here’s the thing.
The state budget has allocated record amounts of funding for education for the past three years. The spending plan adopted in 2017 provided a teachers a graduated pay increase of 20% by 2021. Gov. Ducey found a way to pay for the increase in education funding by pulling from the state Land Trust, instead of boosting income taxes, keeping Arizona competitive in the never-ending game of economic development with Texas and other states.
If organizers of the effort to kill the $1.9 billion tax cut are successful, there is no guarantee the money will add to the already substantial funding that Arizona is spending on education.
Instead, it will result in a massive budget surplus for state government and give politicians the authority to decide where that money should be spent.
We prefer to see taxpayers get that money back and keep state government as efficient as possible, or at least less wasteful than it already is.