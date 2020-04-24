Arizona may have to wait a while to earn additional representation in Congress and draw its boundaries for legislative districts.
Like sports, entertainment venues and “non-essential” businesses, the pandemic is having an impact on the Census. Last week the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed it has requested federal lawmakers extend the deadline that the agency is legally responsible to deliver new state population counts used to redistribute congressional seats and Electoral College votes among the states. The request would add four months to the deadline, moving it from Dec. 31, 2020 to April 30, 2021.
If the requested is granted, and it likely will be, redistricting of the boundaries that define representation in the State Legislature could be affected.
Arizona is expected to gain at least one seat in the congressional House of Representatives when the results of the census are tabulated. Arizona’s population has grown by nearly 900,000 since the 2010 Census, with a projected population of about 7.3 million. That increase should be enough for The Grand Canyon State to pick up its tenth seat in Congress.
The other benefit likely to result from the final Census count is more federal money. The outcome of the decennial population count determines where about $900 billion in grants, direct payments, loans and loan guarantees are distributed by the U.S. government. States and cities that have more people usually get more money than less populated areas.
Delaying the final result of the census could also delay the work of Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission, which is charged with crafting the next iteration of legislative and congressional boundary maps. States wouldn’t receive the census data until around July 31, 2021, which could put off the drawing and approval of the maps by the IRC until early 2022.
What does all this mean for Cochise County?
It’s a good-new, bad-news situation. The bad news is obvious — less state representation in Congress and no increase in federal funds.
The good news is that our existing representation in the State Legislature probably won’t change until 2023.
Most of the population growth in Arizona has occurred in its two largest metropolitan centers, Phoenix and Tucson. Indeed, for a brief period of time during the past decade, Cochise County experienced a drop in population as a consequence of the national recession and sequestration at Fort Huachuca.
Representation and our legislative boundaries are determined by our population. You can expect that in the future, the net gain of people in Phoenix and Tucson will entitle those areas to pick up more representation — more seats in the Legislature — while rural areas have larger geographical districts and overall less representation.
Getting what we want from the state will become harder in the future, and we don’t mind putting that off for awhile.