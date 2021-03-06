Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson recently employed a little-used tactic to force the reading of the 628-page, more than 100,000 word, pandemic stimulus bill. His actions brought Senate proceedings to a halt and delayed a vote on the measure.
Something similar is being proposed by Arizona State Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who wants to require that registered voters signing a citizens initiative petition read the proposal aloud or be given time to read the language of the petition before signing the document.
It’s another attempt by the Republican majority in the Legislature to diminish the authority of citizens to pass laws that lawmakers find unacceptable.
The most recent example is Prop. 208, which Arizona voters approved in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The initiative collects a 3.5 percent surcharge from those reporting annual incomes of $250,000 or more, and couples who reported $500,000. The money is designated for education.
The majority of the Legislature, and Gov. Doug Ducey, detest this law and are powerless under the Arizona Constitution, to change it.
Another is Prop. 207, which recently decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana. Lawmakers refused to consider this action, despite numerous polls that showed a clear majority of state residents supported the change. Now, legislators have to accept the language of the new law, missing an opportunity to set their own rules governing the tax, use and distribution of marijuana.
Citizen initiatives cut the Legislature out of the policy and law-making process. The two more notable consequences of this are an end to special interest influence over the Legislature, and making Arizona more vulnerable to national agendas.
We’re pleased with the first, and worry about the second.
Citizen initiatives can curb the power of state government. The best example of this happened in 2018 when voters overwhelmingly rejected legislative efforts by lawmakers and Gov. Ducey to expand Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. Numerous bills have been introduced and passed by the Republican majority that seek to increase the eligibility of students to attend private and parochial schools in Arizona, using state money to pay the tuition costs. A citizens initiative passed by a 53-47 margin in 2018 overturned the latest GOP-led effort to expand ESAs and demonstrated strong support for funding public schools.
Similar citizen-led efforts resulted in an increase in Arizona’s minimum wage, despite a refusal by the Republican-majority to consider this change. Lawmakers were listening to the state’s business groups who adamantly opposed increasing the minimum wage. They weren’t listening to the majority of voters who approved the initiative in 2016.
As positive as these changes have been in reducing the influence of special interests over our lawmakers, Arizona has also become the target of national campaigns with millions of dollars who utilize the citizens initiative process to circumvent the Legislature.
Recreational marijuana offers the best example of this, as a Massachusetts-based CuraLeaf and the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) contributed hefty sums in support of the legalization campaign last year.
We support the citizens initiative constitutional provision and oppose efforts by the Legislature and Gov. Ducey to alter the process or otherwise create obstacles that diminish the authority of Arizona citizens.