If the past two years are indication, there will need to be some deal making for lawmakers to pass a budget and adjourn the first session of the 55th Legislature.
This week the governing body will reach its 100th day, leaving just 20 more until lawmakers lose a portion of the per diem they receive. That’s not a lot of time to wrap up the most important task legislators are annually charged with completing: the state budget.
Once again we are likely to witness a rush of backroom and late-night deals that will be needed to put together a budget. Since 2019, the central player in that dealmaking has been Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican representative from Maricopa.
With narrow majorities in the Senate (16-14) and House (31-29) Sen. Boyer is again in a position of issuing ultimatums to get what he wants in the state budget. Two years ago he teamed with then-Sen Heather Carter to secure more opportunities for survivors of sexual abuse to seek justice in civil court, as well as millions more for affordable housing, school counselors and doctor training.
Last year, Sen. Boyer was less effective when Democrats caved on a “skinny-budget” in the interests of adjourning the Legislature on March 23 to escape the pandemic.
This year he’s back with a list of demands that targets more money for state universities and creates an ongoing fund that offers financial assistance to firefighters who contract cancer.
Sen. Boyer’s demands are again a complete contrast to what Republican leadership is considering for the state budget. Lawmakers are looking at a permanent tax cut for businesses of more than $1 billion and holding the line on providing more funds for state universities. Even Gov. Ducey’s budget proposal is less aggressive than what Sen. Boyer is proposing for state universities. Ducey’s budget would allocate $35 million in ongoing funding for universities — the amount they received in FY20 and a step up from the $0 they received from the General Fund in this year’s skinny budget — and the Senate Republican framework released in January had no additional funding.
Sen. Boyer is calling for an ongoing allocation of $162.5 million for universities, which would include funds to offer Arizona students financial aid for both state and community colleges.
The stark difference in budget proposals portends a lengthy debate among Republicans who hope to hold their majority without giving too much to Sen. Boyer.
It may also inspire dealmaking with moderate Democrats in the Senate who could achieve something in the budget by offering their vote in exchange for something that Republicans may prefer over Sen. Boyer’s demands.
Now is when the real politics begins at the State Capitol as lawmakers scramble to put together a budget and meet the growing pressure of the session deadline.
Let’s see what happens next.