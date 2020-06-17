Arizona voters knew what they were doing in 1998.
That’s the year they adopted the Voter Protection Act, amending the state Constitution to prevent the legislature or governor from altering or repealing laws created by the voters through a citizen initiative.
Proposition 105 passed by a 52-48 percent margin.
That was also the year that Arizona voters adopted Proposition 200, establishing the Clean Elections Commission to oversee campaign finance and reduce the influence of special interests in Arizona politics.
Public enthusiasm for both initiatives reached a peak after repeated scandals drew unwanted national attention to the Grand Canyon State. In 1997, Gov. J. Fife Symington III saw his political career crumble when he was forced to resign two years after a federal jury convicted him on bank and wire-fraud charges.
Prior to that, Gov. Ev Mecham was impeached and removed from office. In January 1988, a grand jury indicted him and his brother on charges stemming from an investigation into campaign-finance violations and fraud. The brothers Mecham were later acquitted of the charges, but Ev Mecham never again held an elective office.
Together with other, less notable corruption scandals, Arizona voters were ready to enact tough laws aimed at cleaning up state politics, reforming campaign finance and reducing the influence of special interest groups on the State Legislature.
Despite the conviction of Arizona voters in 1998, Republican lawmakers have consistently attempted to thwart, revise and otherwise work around the intent of these two citizen initiatives.
The most recent example happened last week when an attorney representing the “state” argued before the Court of Appeals that the authority of the Clean Elections Commission should be limited.
The attorney is representing a law adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2016 which created exceptions to Proposition 200. Those exceptions included allowing supporters of a candidate to provide unlimited amounts of cash to get candidates elected without having to disclose who they are.
Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who was the Speaker of the House in 2016 when the Legislature passed the bill that Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law, argues that Prop. 200 “…interfered with the rights of free speech and people to participate in the political process with their dollars without giving up their right of privacy.”
What Mesnard prefers, apparently, is what happened in 2014, when the parent company of the state’s largest utility contributed millions to effectively “buy” election wins for two candidates on the Arizona Corporation Commission. Months after their election, together with another Republican, all three members voted in favor of a substantial rate increase for the utility.
We don’t believe Mesnard’s constitutional flag-waving, and we stand firm on the intent of Arizona voters who passed Proposition 200 in an effort to reduce the influence of special interests and make campaign contributors accountable for their donations.
Abiding both 1998 initiatives is a good way to avoid the corruption-riddled history of this state from being repeated.