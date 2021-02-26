We’re not interested in putting another federal holiday on the calendar, but we do think a resolution introduced Friday by Arizona congressman Greg Stanton has merit.
Rep. Stanton, a Democrat and former Phoenix mayor, represents the Ninth Congressional District and is now in his second term.
Friday he presented a resolution to Congress calling for the first Monday in March to be recognized as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Day in the United States. The language of the resolution honors the more than 500,000 Americans — including 15,690 Arizonans — who have died as a result of the pandemic.
Unlike other federal “holidays,” this resolution is limited to March 1, 2021 as the only day of remembrance. Stanton has hopes that the day is set aside in the future to memorialize those who died, but for now, he will settle for a single day.
Almost everyone knows someone, or was directly affected by the death of a friend, relative or acquaintance who contracted the coronavirus during the past year. The death total exceeds the number of Americans — military and civilian combined — who died during World War II, and is approaching ten times the number of American soldiers who died in Vietnam.
We appreciate Gov. Ducey’s order last week to fly flags at half-staff for five days to honor Arizonans who died after contracting COVID-19. He followed the memorial hosted by President Biden at the White House on Monday (Feb. 22), which offered a moment of reflection and was accompanied by 500 lighted candles adorning the staircases at the stately mansion.
Stanton’s resolution is a first step toward memorializing this tragedy for years to come.
We’re not advocating adding another day to the federal holiday calendar, which already has 10 dates where government agencies close and many businesses are also not open.
Instead, we’re comparing what Stanton is presenting to Pearl Harbor Day (Dec. 7), or 9/11. Those days, which are not federal holidays, honor the service and memorialize those who died, but they also remind us of the importance of defending our nation.
In addition to honoring those who died, a day dedicated to remembering this pandemic will prompt us to examine our preparedness for a health care crisis in the future. It will remind us of steps we could have taken to reduce the death toll and minimize the impact of the pandemic on our economy, education, sports and virtually all aspects of our lives.
Unlike “D-Day,” Pearl Harbor Day, 9/11 and other dates from our shared history, there is no single date that distinguishes this pandemic. For those who lost someone, that date will always be remembered, but as a nation, we lack a unifying moment for a pandemic that has dragged on for a year.
Stanton’s initiative would establish that date and serve to benefit future generations as well as honor those who died.