Over the years, the First Amendment right to freedom of speech has been limited by the government in a few limited cases, such as hate speech or falsely yelling “Fire!” in a crowded area.
Here in Arizona, homeowner associations have been granted the right to limit which flags may be flown at a property, with a handful of exceptions that can’t be banned, such as the U.S. and state flags, MIA and military service flags and a few others.
Now, the state House is considering a measure that would expand the permissible banners to include flags that show support for first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel.
Some lawmakers are arguing, however, that the new provision doesn’t go far enough, and that flags of all stripes should be allowed to fly in the Land of the Free.
While we agree that more flags should be allowed to better reflect the diverse nature of our great nation, allowing any and every flag under the sun could very well be problematic.
Would we want a flag for the former Soviet Union or Nazi Germany flying in our neighborhoods? While there may be some value in letting extremists self-identify themselves, the overall negative impact on property values and local psyches outweighs any positives from allowing such blatant displays of intolerance.
But where should the line be drawn? Should a flag not be permitted just because it’s “offensive” to some people? Who decides what is offensive? What is the threshold that must be reached for a flag to go from provocative to illegal?
Currently, flags that promote support for the LGBTQ+ community can be banned under the current law, as well as flags for other causes or organizations, on all sides of the ideological spectrum that an individual may support.
And even the current changes being proposed could open the door for some flags to be used to express political views, such as the “Blue Lives Matter” flag, while excluding others.
State law already forbids banning the Gadsden Flag ("Don't Tread on Me"), which no one in good faith can argue doesn’t carry political overtones beyond its original meaning as a symbol of rebellion against the British Empire.
And is limiting some flags but allowing others truly in the spirit of our country and the First Amendment?
The ability to show others where you stand, even with something as simple as the flying of a flag at one’s home, should not be underestimated. No one should feel afraid or targeted for their beliefs just because others don’t feel the same way.
As this bill is being debated in the Legislature, we urge lawmakers to take another look and find ways to make the language more inclusive to allow more people to express themselves by flying a flag or flags of their choosing.
Blatantly discriminatory or obscene items notwithstanding, our elected leaders should find a way to encourage peaceful displays of support for issues that matter to us.