It’s not easy to find people willing to serve in local or state government, with races often featuring a sole candidate running for office unopposed. Many times, appointments must be made by various councils or boards to fill vacancies after no candidates run for the office.
It is amongst this backdrop of low civic engagement that Rep. Gail Griffin wants to limit those who can run for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The commission, whose primary duties include regulating utilities and overseeing businesses within the state, currently has no barriers to be elected beyond the typical standards for minimum age, citizenship and the gathering of signatures to be placed on the ballot.
However, Rep. Griffin’s legislation, HB 2536, would place additional restrictions on who can serve, making it so only those with a background of at least five years in the fields of accounting, business administration, finance or economics, administrative law or professional engineering would be eligible for election.
Notwithstanding the fact that these restrictions would bar consumer advocates, energy and water experts and others with a vested interest and expertise in serving on the commission, sending a message that only certain people are desired for certain elected offices sets a bad example.
We wonder, would Rep. Griffin support a measure requiring all candidates to have a background in law or political science in order to serve in the state Legislature?
She has said her bill is to ensure only qualified people end up elected to the commission, which often deals with complex regulatory issues — but who is qualified should be left to voters, not the whims of a state legislator.
The commission has a staff of technical experts who can provide background information, in-depth explanations of key issues and assistance with whatever other questions the commissioners may need answered.
If Griffin’s bill were already law, two commissioners currently serving on the board would be ineligible to hold the office.
Sandra Kennedy served in the Legislature for many years before being elected to the commission in 2008, and again in 2018, with an extensive background in consumer rights and advocating for alternative energy.
Anna Tovar was a teacher for several years before entering politics, serving for many years as a city council member, mayor, state representative and state senator before her election to the commission in 2020.
Both women’s experience and dedication to public service cannot be disputed, but such credentials would be irrelevant under Griffin’s HB 2536. Numerous other commissioners over the years, from both sides of the aisle, would also have been unable to work on the board had this law been in place.
While seeking to ensure that elected officials are qualified to hold the office to which they are elected is a noble goal, it is not the job of a state legislator to place arbitrary restrictions on who can or cannot seek office.
Instead, we should let the fundamentals of a free and fair democracy play out, and allow voters to select the best choice from the entire pool of candidates.