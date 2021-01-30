It’s happening again.
Recent appearances on state and national media programs by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels drew our attention to warnings of an impending immigration “surge” at the U.S. and Mexico border.
We’ve heard our Sheriff, and his predecessor Sheriff Larry Dever, on the national stage numerous times before. Shortly after the tragic and horrifying murder of prominent local rancher Robert Krentz in 2010, our sheriff has been a favorite personality on FOX News, the James T. Harris talk show in Phoenix, and other well-known programs.
Last week Sheriff Dannels, who is also the Arizona representative on the Western States Sheriffs’ Association, took to the airwaves and warned that executive orders being signed by newly-elected President Joe Biden will wreck havoc on America’s Southwest border.
“This is troublesome. It’s troublesome for every American in this country, not just our county,” Dannels said.
We’ve heard this from our sheriff before and we can’t deny that beefing up border security does serve the interests of his department. Raising awareness of human smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal entry into this country can — and in the past has — generated additional resources for this county and for state and federal agencies charged with protecting our border.
This time, it’s different.
Sheriff Dannels and others who are all-too-familiar with the issues surrounding border security, know what’s coming and the consequences of President Biden’s actions. There already are signs that a humanitarian crisis could be brewing, from migrant caravans forming in Central America to frustrated asylum seekers stuck in Mexico protesting at the U.S. border.
On Dec. 29, more than 100 asylum seekers, mostly from Cuba, blocked a binational bridge in Juarez across from El Paso hoping a Trump administration policy requiring them to wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings in the U.S. would be rolled back. The Biden administration has stopped enrolling new migrants in the Migrant Protections Protocols program and there are about 70,000 people waiting in Mexico for hearings to enter the U.S.
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported thousands of migrants traveling in a caravan left Honduras headed to the U.S. in hopes the Biden administration would welcome them with open arms. About 9,000 migrants crossed into Guatemala, where they fought with security forces before being turned back and deported to Honduras and several other countries.
And then there is the criminal element, of which Sheriff Dannels is keenly aware, and for which his department will be forced to handle.
Immediate local examples of what’s happening were reported by this newspaper last week, after Border Patrol agents raided a “stash house” in Douglas where 28 undocumented aliens were arrested on Jan. 12, or after a two-vehicle crash in Benson on Tuesday that injured eight people and resulted in numerous occupants being arrested for illegal entry into the U.S.
Sheriff Dannels must feel a bit like the character in the Aesop Fable, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”
Unfortunately in this real-life case, the sheriff’s warning is sincere and will bear consequences.