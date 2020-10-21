Legislative District 14 isn’t in play for groups spending lots of money in Arizona on candidate campaigns.
To date, each of the Republicans running for the Senate and House have received $333 from Independent Expenditure (IE) groups, while the three Democrats and one Libertarian have received nothing.
That’s not the case elsewhere in the state.
IE groups have spent almost $12 million on campaigns to elect state lawmakers, which is about $5 million more than the amount spent on legislative races for the entirety of the 2018 election term.
About one quarter of that $12 million has been spent by Forward Majority Arizona, the local affiliate of the national Democratic Political Action Committee. The group is working in several states to flip the majority party in legislatures.
Campaign spending for the locally-elected state offices has been modest compared to candidates in the Tucson and Phoenix areas. Among the five candidates seeking the two seats representing Legislative District 14 in the House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Becky Nutt has spent the largest sum, $22,477.87, followed by Democrat Kimberly Isabelle Moschetti at $19,612.82. Libertarian Michael Mcfarland has spent the least — $275.76 — and Democrat Ronnie Maestas-Condos is next lowest on the list at $1,860.05. Incumbent Republican Gail Griffin has spent $17,146.06.
In the race for the Senate, Democrat Bob Karp has spent the most of all the locally-elected candidates for state office. Candidate Karp reported total campaign expenses of $46,329.29, more than doubling the amount spent by his opponent, incumbent Republican David Gowan who reported $22,422.31 in campaign spending.
The sums are dwarfed by the amounts being spent for hotly-contested seats where Democrats are confident they can upend Republicans and capture a majority in the Legislature for the first time since 1966.
In Legislative District 20, for example, high school teacher Judy Schwiebert, and fellow West Valley Democratic challenger Kathy Knecht have benefitted from more outside money than almost any other candidate of their party: $221,000 and $226,000, respectively. Republican groups haven’t been idle in trying to hold the district, spending $160,000 against Schwiebert and more than $250,000 to support her opponents, Glendale Republican Anthony Kern and his seatmate, Rep. Shawnna Bolick.
Similar spending by outside groups is happening in Chandler where incumbent District 17 Republican J.D. Mesnard has come under attack. Democrats have spent about $400,000 on television ads hoping to unseat him, and he has received about the same amount from Republican supporters.
It’s a bit hard to comprehend the sums being spent to support candidates and their campaigns for the State Legislature.
We are reminded that officeholders in both the Senate and the House are paid annual compensation of $24,000, plus a daily per diem of $35 per day for those who live in Maricopa County and $60 a day for those outside the Phoenix area.
That dramatic difference in compensation compared to campaign spending can mean just one thing: elected candidates will be beholden to the groups that got them elected.