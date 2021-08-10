Members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission received a clear message Thursday at a “virtual” hearing in Cochise County.
To summarize: Leave us alone.
Two elected representatives, District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby and State Rep. Gail Griffin (R-LD14) voiced their opinions that Cochise County should continue to be a single entity, rather than divided and portions assigned to other districts.
The IRC is at the beginning of its process to draw the boundary lines for state and federal districts. Commissioners are traveling throughout the state and holding listening sessions at which residents can voice their opinion on how the boundary lines for our elected offices should be drawn. Once the 2020 Census numbers are released, the IRC will present a proposed map and will again travel the state to collect public opinion.
Even if commissioners propose leaving Cochise County alone — we are currently most of Legislative District 14 in the state Legislature and part of District 2 in Arizona’s congressional representation — it’s unlikely our county will have the same influence it does now.
The significant increase in Arizona’s population during the past decade will force an increase in the number of people in each district. After the 2010 Census, each of the state’s 30 senators in the Legislature represented about 213,000 residents. Since the last population count a decade ago, Arizona has added about 1 million people, about 16%, which is among the largest increases in the nation.
Considering the size of the Legislature — 30 senators and 60 representatives — will remain constant at the time the IRC draws its proposed map, that means each district will now have about 247,000 residents.
Cochise County was incorporated as most of LD14 after the 2010 redistricting. With its population of about 135,000, Cochise County made up about 64% of a “balanced” district consisting of 213,000 people. Portions of Graham and Greenlee county were added to the legislative district to reach the goal of equal representation among the legislative districts. Due to the dramatic increase in the state’s population during the past decade, very little of which happened in Cochise County, our population will represent just 54% of any “new” district.
While Supervisor Crosby and Rep. Griffin both urged the IRC to keep the county “whole” in the next redistricting, they differed slightly on where the additional population should come from. Mr. Crosby believes adding more of Pima County to the legislative district is the best idea, while Ms. Griffin proposes more of Graham and Greenlee counties, to better represent the agricultural interests shared by all three counties.
Neither support the idea of dividing Cochise County to create two districts on the international border. In that scenario, the west side of the county, primarily Sierra Vista and Benson, would be put into a district with Nogales and possibly Yuma. The east side of the county, including Douglas and Willcox, would be part of a district stretching north to include Graham and Greenlee counties.
It’s early in the redistricting process. We can expect proposed maps of legislative districts before the end of the year.
That’s when the debate will get much noisier.