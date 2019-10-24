Elected officials carefully gather facts and take testimony from key witnesses to consider the guilt or innocence of a fellow officeholder and whether they should be impeached or expelled.
We’re talking about the Congress or the Arizona Legislature, right?
Wrong, we’re talking about Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest call for some kind of procedure to rid local governments of elected officials who neglect their duties or become embroiled in alleged criminal behavior. Such is the case for Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen who remains behind bars in federal custody for allegedly operating an illegal international adoption business.
Federal law provides a process to remove an elected official from office, which we are seeing play out with deliberations on whether President Trump should be impeached. State law has a procedure to expel a legislator, as we witnessed last year when Rep. Don Shooter was thrown out of office by his fellow members of the Legislature.
There is no law governing the removal of elected county, city or town officials from office. Petersen, who maintains his innocence from his jail cell, also faces allegations that he rarely showed up for work since his election last November. Parking records indicate he came to the office just 53 times.
Ducey was reluctant to spell out how to accomplish local “impeachment” but he urged state lawmakers to work closely with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns to negotiate the provisions of a new law that would establish the process.
That may be more difficult than it sounds.
For the past several years Arizona lawmakers have railroaded legislation that has empowered the state at the expense of cities. SB 1487, for example, gives the state authority to deprive cities and counties of shared revenues if local ordinances violate state law. Legislators have also issued bans and prohibitions against cities and towns, dictating state policies regardless of local sentiments.
Calling for cities and counties to work with the state on an impeachment process sounds like a good idea, but we doubt it’s much more than lip service by Ducey.
We’ll believe it when we see it.