It seems to never end.
The cycle of permitting and legal challenges that have dogged the developers of Villages of Vigneto goes on and on with no end in sight.
That’s exactly the way environmental advocates want it to be.
Last month, Earthjustice, a non-profit public interest organization dedicated to litigating environmental issues, filed another legal action asking a federal court to overturn a decision not to require environmental impact studies for the proposed 28,000 home development in Benson.
We’re not taking sides on whether the challenge has merit or the federal agencies were correct in deciding the studies are not needed. We do want to point out that this legal action, together with the several that preceded it, makes it apparent that environmental groups opposing this project are using the courts to accomplish their agenda.
That obvious conclusion raises the question of whether this is process is fair. If the developer is successful in navigating the local, state and federal permitting processes, when do opponents run out of legal objections that effectively stop the property owner from starting construction on its own site?
Apparently, never.
Lawsuits and legal challenges are often limited by the financial resources of a plaintiff. In this case, the national reach of several organizations involved in stopping Villages of Vigneto inspire the idea that legal costs are not a limiting factor. In the past, Earthjustice and similar organizations have had the benefit of federal regulations which assure that legal costs are covered when the defendant is an agency of Uncle Sam.
Without the limiting effect of financial resources, we expect the latest effort to prevent earthmovers from taking over the 12,167-acres on the south side of Benson will not be the last effort. If the recent challenge fails in court, we expect another legal action will soon follow.
Environmental groups opposing the development are locked in an all-or-nothing battle that is tied to a belief that their objective can be accomplished through the legal system.
El Dorado, meanwhile, has reached out to local organizations and governments to embrace changes to the plans Villages of Vigneto that anticipate some, if not all, of the impacts that will result from this development.
Unless Earthjustice and other opposing organizations run out of legal challenges, there is no end in sight for this battle.