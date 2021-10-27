We certainly appreciate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s latest call for federal funding to repair or relocate the binational sewerage pipeline that stretches from Nogales, Sonora, to Rio Rico, Arizona.
Last week the Senator met with the head officials of water and environment agencies, as well as local officials, to discuss the long-standing issues of the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI).
We’re hoping the Senator will look a little farther to the east and consider something very similar in Naco, where there has been a long history of cross-border sewerage spills. Excessive rain and blockage within the IOI has caused breaks and major spills all along the pipeline. In 2017, authorities reported sewerage was leaking into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River, resulting in positive tests for for excessive levels of E. coli.
Sen. Sinema said she will be pitching for $50 million in federal funding to repair portions of the pipeline and relocate other segments out of the environmentally sensitive areas.
This situation has, for years, overshadowed a similar problem in Naco on both sides of the international border. On Sept. 9, 2018, a major disruption in the wastewater system just across the border in Naco, Sonora, caused more than four million gallons of raw sewage to flow into Naco, Arizona, and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors declared a county emergency.
The leak was stopped temporarily as local, state and federal officials joined in talks with Mexican officials to find a permanent solution. Those talks resulted in a plan to divert flow from a deteriorating collection line with a new bypass, new and replacement line installations, a new pump and repair of the lagoon system.
The spill polluted neighboring ranch land and threatened operations at the Naco Port of Entry and the Naco Elementary School. The sewerage came across the border at a rate of 430,000 gallons a day, an estimate made by county Emergency Services Coordinator Gabe Lavine at the time.
Thankfully, major repairs have been made on the Mexican side of the border and similar catastrophes are unlikely in the near future, officials report. Barring a 100-year rainfall event, those responsible are offering assurances that the repairs and line replacements completed this year should be enough to prevent future sewerage leaks.
That doesn’t mean more isn’t needed.
The history of spills across the border dates back decades and were the result of poorly maintained lines and a failure to expand infrastructure to handle the increasing population of Naco, Sonora.
More can be done, including upgrading of the community’s wastewater treatment plant, to prevent future spills.
That’s where it would be beneficial for Sen. Sinema to expand the discussion of sewerage treatment facilities across the international border. Without continued maintenance and investment, we are destined to experience similar sewerage leaks and cross-border catastrophes in the future.
Instead of responding to these disasters, it would be better for everyone if funds were available on an annual basis to afford the necessary maintenance.