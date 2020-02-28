If there is an upside to recent news that Northrop Grumman will be eliminating 245 jobs later this year, it may be the impact of this decision on the environment.
When the local economy gets cold, construction and residential development slows to a crawl. We witnessed this in the years after The Great Recession in 2008, when the pace of building new homes and commercial ventures came to a near-dead stop.
Residential building permits in Sierra Vista peaked in 2004 when the city reported approval of 689 new homes in the community, with a total valuation of almost $66 million. Commercial permits peaked in 2006 with 40 projects and a valuation topping $61 million. The economy was booming in Sierra Vista with the construction of new homes and retail outlets.
We haven’t seen anything close to that pace since.
Last year, Sierra Vista reported 75 new homes were built and that was about a 10 percent increase compared to 2018, when a whopping 68 single family units were constructed. There were 64 homes built in 2017 and 57 in 2016, as the city charted a slow but steady recovery from the economic devastation that occurred when the national recession took hold in southeast Arizona.
With the announcement last week that one of the city’s largest employers will no longer be providing contract services to Fort Huachuca for the Hunter drone program, we anticipate the economy in Sierra Vista will again be challenged. The expected loss of 245 high-paying jobs will impact everything from retail sales to the construction industry.
Recognizing that consequence, there appears to be less basis for organizations like the Center for Biological Diversity to pick on the community for its “threatening” economic expansion. Sierra Vista and Cochise County haven’t seen booming growth for well over a decade and the prospects for progress on proposed residential projects are now less likely with the announcement from Northrop Grumman.
We understand, of course, the scorched-earth and unspoken agenda of the Center and other environmental groups won’t be satisfied until everyone and every business leaves Sierra Vista, the fort is shuttered and ghosts inherit Cochise County.
The hypocrisy of the Tucson-based organization can be witnessed in its own community, where massive commercial developments and new subdivisions are being built, without a word of protest from the group.
We’re saddened and fretful about the anticipated impact of the Northrop Grumman job loss, but if we’re looking for silver linings around this dark cloud, maybe the consequence will stifle some of the extremist environmentalists.