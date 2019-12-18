We stand with the principle that empowering Arizona citizens with the authority to write and adopt their own laws – a process called “citizen initiative” or “direct democracy” – is a good idea. Overall, 27 states and Washington, D.C., have some form of referendums that allow citizens to vote directly on legislation.
Yet, we also agree with the ruling of a federal judge this week who upheld an Arizona law which makes accomplishing these statewide ballots more difficult. In 2014, legislators adopted a law requiring paid petition circulators to register with the secretary of state and appear when the court issues a subpoena.
In our opinion, the 2014 law strikes a balance that adequately addresses concerns held by lawmakers that national organizations will unduly influence Arizona legislation, while still providing a path for citizens to make their own laws.
We didn’t always feel that way. When Republican lawmakers introduced the bill to make ballot initiatives more difficult, it was a clear response to complaints from the business community about raising the minimum wage. Lobbyists convinced legislators that there would be an onslaught of national groups with specific agendas lining up to take advantage of Arizona’s direct democracy process.
We believed then, and we still believe, Arizona voters are smart enough to decide for themselves which laws they want to adopt. Our argument focused on the benefits lawmakers realize from a legislative process that invites lobbyists and political action organizations to contribute to their campaigns. Citizen referendums are a direct form of democracy and eliminates some, if not all, of the politics.
At the same time, we believe those driving these ballot initiatives must be accountable. It’s not too much to ask organizations that seek to change or create a law in Arizona to be clearly identified, which is a positive, yet unintended, consequence of the 2014 law.
Admittedly, the application of this law killed a ballot initiative seeking to eliminate “dark money” donations when petition circulators failed to appear in court after being subpoenaed last year. We supported that initiative, and still support its intention to stop the practice.
The good news is that despite that outcome, the initiative has been revived and will likely reappear in 2020, with petitioners well-prepared to address the previous failure.
Maintaining a high standard of accountability for organizations seeking to change Arizona laws is an assurance that our initiative process has integrity.