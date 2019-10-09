Standardized test scores among third grade students attending Sierra Vista schools offer an insight on the economic profile of the community.
This isn’t an editorial critical of local educators or measuring the success of local students against what’s happening elsewhere in Arizona.
This about Sierra Vista and it goes well beyond the classroom.
The good news is that third grade standardized test scores are about average. If you compile the results on the English Language Arts test from all six of Sierra Vista’s elementary schools you come up with a 50 percent pass rate. That’s higher than the statewide average of 46 percent. In math, the compiled average of the pass rate among third graders in 2019 is 44.5 percent, which is slightly below the state average.
A closer examination of how third-grade students fared in each of the schools makes our point. More than twice the percentage of third-graders attending Pueblo Del Sol and Huachuca Mountain elementary schools passed the standardized English Language Arts test, compared to the percentage of students from Carmichael who passed the test.
It’s the same outcome for the math test, where fewer than one-in-four Carmichael third-graders passed the exam, while a significantly higher percentage of kids at the other five elementary schools recorded passing scores.
The temptation when examining these scores, is to point a finger of blame at the education system, a lack of state funding, a shortage of qualified teachers, or any of several familiar arguments.
What if the reason for the significantly lower test scores at Carmichael has more to do with socioeconomic factors and less to do with what’s happening in the classroom? Compare the number of students who qualify for free lunch at Carmichael and the number who live with a single-parent who is working full time. Compare the family incomes across the six elementary schools in Sierra Vista.
The dramatic difference in test scores at Carmichael compared to other Sierra Vista elementary schools is not a reflection on local teachers or an indictment of education officials.
It points directly to social and economic issues in this community outside the classroom.
If we invest in the neighborhoods and families that feed this public elementary school, then — and only then — can we expect better standardized test outcomes.