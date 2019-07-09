At the hottest time of the year, City of Sierra Vista officials figured out how to turn bitter lemons into sweet-tasting lemonade.
With the rumbling skies of monsoon serving as a reminder, city officials have concocted a campaign to keep those “blue bin” containers useful in the never-ending effort to “reuse, reduce and recycle.”
A press release issued last week invites city residents to participate in an opportunity to win prizes if they document the conversion of their “blue bin” recycling container from a waste receptacle to a rain-harvest piece of art.
Aside from sparse social media comments outside city channels, residents who lost curbside pickup on July 1 have been silent. That’s a signal of acceptance that the recycling market has collapsed and continuing the cost of twice monthly pickups is too much to afford in Sierra Vista.
Recycling now involves transporting materials to the county transfer station, just off Highway 90 on the city’s eastern edges.
There were hopes for something more in Sierra Vista. The investment in “blue bins” represented a visual commitment to recycling, offering a free waste container for corrugated cardboard and plastics Nos. 1 and 2. China established a market for the materials and for a few years the revenue generated from recycling offset the city’s investment in the program.
There were hopes that a continuing revenue stream generated from the sale of recyclables would expand to include glass and other materials. There were hopes that residents would be ambitious in their support, faithfully and reliably separating their waste.
The elimination of curbside pickup, an economic reality after China stopped buying recyclables, has been a bitter lemon for city officials who hoped that Sierra Vista would continue serving as a progressive model for all-things recycling.
Instead of sour thoughts of what has been lost, city officials have formed a unique partnership with ACE Hardware in a contest that awards prizes for the best looking rain-harvesting container crafted from the “blue bin.”
It’s an innovative solution to the problem of what should be done with the still-new-looking blue containers provided to city residents at no charge to encourage recycling.
Reducing, reusing and recycling can look good in all its forms, including as converted rain barrels.
