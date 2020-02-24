Maybe flying cars will save us. Maybe our bright future and trust in technology will find a way to keep our roads from deteriorating any further despite ever-increasing volumes of traffic.
Maybe not.
Our last best hope in finding the funding to afford road improvements in Arizona still has a glimmer of hope after members of the House Transportation Committee passed HB 2899 last week. The measure would add 18 cents to the state tax on gasoline by 2023, using the additional revenue to repair and rebuild bridges and highways in Arizona.
For almost a decade, the Department of Transportation has been warning that it’s running out of money to make needed repairs in Arizona. Today, the number of “lane miles” in the state has increased by 32 percent while the purchasing power of the gas tax has declined by 48 percent. At the same time, only 35 percent of the state’s highways are in good condition, down from 68 percent a decade ago and just 59 percent of the state’s bridges are in good condition, down from 78 percent a decade ago.
The increase in fuel-efficient cars and a gradual increase in electric vehicles has kept Arizona’s highway revenues from the gas tax stagnant, while the cost of repair and maintenance has continued to increase. The DOT estimates Arizona is $30 billion short of the money needed to fix, modernize and expand Arizona’s highways over the next 25 years.
Last week, six of the nine members of the House Transportation Committee voted to advance HB 2899 which would generate some of the funds needed to keep our roads in better shape. Despite the support of the transportation committee, the unfortunate reality is this initiative isn’t likely to make it through the Legislature and even if it does Gov. Doug Ducey probably won’t sign it into law.
It takes two-thirds approval from the 90 members of the House and Senate, requiring lawmakers worried about the upcoming election season to vote in favor of raising taxes. If by some miracle the bill makes it through the Legislature, Gov. Ducey will kill it to abide by his very-public promise of “no new taxes.”
It’s a shame.
Arizona desperately needs to act now to repair and maintain its network of roads and bridges. Putting it off will only make the situation worse in the future.