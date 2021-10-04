Arizona leaders are looking everywhere for more water.
One idea pulls water from flood-prone areas along the Missouri River, after the Arizona legislature urged Congress in May to initiate a feasibility study to bring Mississippi River water to replenish the Colorado River.
Tucson officials have openly discussed construction of a desalination plant that would convert seawater from the Sea of Cortez in Sonora, Mexico and pipe it 200 miles north to meet the needs of that ever-expanding city.
While the immediate challenge of finding enough water to handle the state’s rapid population growth is being met, some scientists and politicians agree that there will come a day when we will exceed the availability of this precious resource. It’s a condition referred to as “water bankruptcy,” when water demand invariably exceeds the supply.
Figuring out how to prevent this situation, with as little impact on residents, agriculture and the entire U.S. Southwest economy will be an ongoing challenge for generations. If other examples of actions that can be taken to avoid water bankruptcy are a guide, it’s important to realize that water shortages cannot be mitigated only by increasing water supply – it’s also important to manage water demand.
Cochise County and Fort Huachuca have started the process of managing demand. The county has worked with The Nature Conservancy, the Walton Foundation and state and federal agencies to develop recharge infrastructure along the San Pedro River. Horseshoe Draw, the Palominas Recharge and other facilities capture stormwater and put it back into the aquifer. Fort Huachuca has implemented numerous water-saving practices and equipment to earn distinction as the first “net zero” post in the military.
Still, these efforts may not be enough to keep pace with the increasing demand for water. The entire Southwest is in an “anthropogenic drought” created by the combination of natural water variability, climate change and human activities that continuously widen the water supply-demand gap. Despite the record-setting rainy season that officially concluded September 30, the volume of water need to overcome this supply-demand gap has remained constant and was not erased by the monsoon.
The challenge moving forward will require leadership and cooperation at all levels of government. More recharge facilities are needed, regulations will need to be implemented to reduce water demand, and new agricultural practices will have to be adopted if we are going to provide enough of this resource to meet the continuing growth.
We’ll need to act fast.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Aug. 16 that the falling level of Lake Mead, would require water consumption cutbacks. More cuts are expected in the future. Lake Mead supplies Tucson through the Central Arizona Project. It also supplies water to Pinal County farmers and other communities in central Arizona. A second round of cuts is very possible in 2023 if Lake Mead falls to the levels that the bureau is now forecasting. Those cuts will affect some Phoenix-area cities.
Though Cochise County is not served by the Central Arizona Project and does not draw water from Lake Mead, the existing demand on aquifers will require extensive monitoring and management in the future.