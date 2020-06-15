Regardless of your opinion of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, her efforts to protect the mainstay mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force base have been laudable.
Sen. McSally is locked in a high-profile campaign to keep her seat against challenger Mark Kelly. By the time votes are counted after the Nov. 3 election, millions will have been spent by the candidates’ and their respective parties, and the outcome could change who controls the Senate.
Let’s put all that aside for the moment and look at the effectiveness of our elected representatives in Congress.
Davis-Monthan is home to three squadrons of more than 60 of the A-10 aircraft. Air Force leaders have repeatedly sought to retire 42 of the A-10s stationed at the base in favor of replacing the 1970s vintage aircraft with the newer F-35.
If that happened, Tucson’s economy would sustain a $3 billion hit, affecting the employment of an estimated 19,175 local jobs.
Sen. McSally has fought for the A-10 previously. As a Congresswoman she worked closely with the late Sen. John McCain, who chaired the Armed Services Committee, to protect the mission in Tucson. She tracked every move of Air Force officials intent on putting the A-10 out to pasture, and publicly scrutinized their efforts with the inside knowledge of her military experience.
Ms. McSally served in the Air Force from 1988 to 2010 achieving the rank of Colonel. She became the first U.S. woman to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron.
This time, with Sen. McCain since deceased, it was McSally sitting on the Armed Services Committee. Thursday, that group released a summary of its amended version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021, including a provision that “prohibits divestment of A-10 aircraft.”
That’s great news for Tucson and southeast Arizona. At a time when the regional economy is already devastated from the impact of the pandemic, losing the A-10 at Davis-Monthan would make things worse, even here in Cochise County.
For her part, our Congressional District 2 U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick wrote letters to Air Force leaders and House committees opposing the retirement plan
Having Sen. McSally as a member of the Armed Services Committee, and her effectiveness in protecting the A-10 mission at Davis-Monthan, and the missions at Fort Huachuca, has again proven vitally important to our regional economy.