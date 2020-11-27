We’re pleased and proud of Arizona State University (ASU) law students who convinced the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court that ensuring the media has access to court proceedings is “necessary and important” even during the pandemic.
We expect judges throughout the Cochise County court system will immediately abide and respect Chief Justice Robert Brutinel’s recent order.
Media access to local court proceedings the last several months has usually been limited to listening to a live audio feed or hours of recorded hearings under the guise of public health concerns. The denial of in-person access appeared to our side of the keyboard as a bit “over-the-top,” especially in courtrooms with space for more than 40 people where virus protocols could easily be accommodated for a reporter or two.
Yet some local judges interpreted Justice Brutinel’s COVID-19 order issued in May as prohibiting a media presence because it only specified access for court staff, the parties and their attorneys, victims, witnesses, jurors, and “other necessary persons.”
Apparently the media in Cochise County were not considered “necessary” by some in the local judiciary.
We emphatically disagree.
Support for our position is not only found in the First Amendment of the Constitution but also dozens of decisions issued over the years by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). In fact, beginning in 1980 no less than three SCOTUS rulings have held the right to attend criminal proceedings as implicit in the freedom of speech as it serves an important function in a democratic society by enhancing trial fairness and its appearance.
Two ASU students presented their case to Chief Justice Brutinel in October and within one month he responded directly to their arguments by issuing a revised “Health Emergency Administrative Order” that specifically addresses the importance of accommodating media representatives. He also promised to speak with each county’s presiding judges across the state.
The arguments supporting media access as presented by the students mirror our view of the need for transparency within the court system, even — or especially — during the pandemic:
“The Court should strive to allow at least one member of the press to attend in-person court proceedings because there is simply no substitute for the value of being physically present in the courtroom,” they wrote. “Because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and without an end to the public health emergency in sight, it is paramount the Court take action to preserve the rights of both the public and the press related to access to our judicial system.”
We could not agree more, nor have said it better ourselves.