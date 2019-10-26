Talonya Adams is single-handedly teaching Arizona a lesson.
The former staffer for the Arizona Senate Democratic Caucus was recently awarded a million-dollar verdict after her employers were found guilty of unlawful termination based on race and gender. Though federal law caps her award at around $350,000, Adams now plans to return to her job at the Capitol.
We admire her courage and respect her message.
It’s ironic and significant that Democrats are at the center of this controversy. Democrats pride themselves as being the enlightened party in Arizona, often pointing out Republican hypocrisy and mocking GOP legislators who offend public mores with comments about race and gender.
In this case, it was Arizona’s top Democrat, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who had a hand in firing Adams when she asked for a pay raise to bring her wage in line with what male counterparts — doing the same work — were earning.
Adams, who has a degree in international law, served as a policy advisor making about $60,000 a year when she found out from a newspaper article published in 2015 that men with the same job working for the Republican caucus were making about $30,000 more.
When she questioned the difference in pay in an email to her bosses, Hobbs replied that the email was “inappropriate,” and two weeks later while Adams was tending to a medical emergency involving her son, she was fired.
To their credit, Republican leadership has been quiet about the controversy and avoided using it for political advantage. That silence may be a recognition by GOP leaders that the issues raised by Adams go beyond politics.
In Arizona, women typically earn 84 cents for every dollar paid to men, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Nationwide, women on average earn 82 cents for every $1 a man makes.
It’s worse if you are a woman of color.
Black women earn 66 cents for every dollar that a man is paid, and Latino women earn 55 cents for every dollar.
Adams didn’t go to court petitioning for a $1 million award and looking for a settlement that would make her rich and ready to retire. She asked that the court “send a message” to Arizona, letting politicians and employers know that paying women — especially minority women — less money for the same work being done by a man is just plain wrong.
That message has been received, loud and clear.