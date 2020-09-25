How much is power worth?
To politicians in Arizona, apparently millions.
That’s how much is being spent by political interest groups for campaigns seeking seats in the State Legislature. Considering the annual compensation paid to our Representatives and Senators is $24,000, plus a per diem, it’s clear that the spending on candidates running for state office is all about political power and influence.
At stake in Arizona is which political party holds the majority in the Legislature. Currently Republicans hold a 17-13 advantage in the Senate and a 31-29 majority in the House of Representatives. The party with the most seats in each chamber has the authority to make committee appointments and literally determines which bills are put to a vote.
Republicans have held the majority for decades in Arizona. Since 1966, GOP members have elected the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate, who in turn, make the committee appointments. Legislative sessions begin each January and usually conclude around Memorial Day with more than 1,100 bills presented for consideration in a typical year. The chair of each committee decides which bill gets considered and which bills are left to die. Needless to say, very few of the bills presented by Democrats make it out of committee and get voted on by either or both chambers.
Democrats believe they have their best chance in decades to capture a majority in the Legislature. The party has been narrowing the gap with Republicans in recent years and political pundits across the nation are looking at Arizona as a “battleground” state, where enthusiastic Democrats hope to capture not only the Legislature but also a second seat in the U.S. Senate.
That’s why special interest groups and political action committees are pouring millions into campaigns for Senate and Representative seats in the Legislature. In District 28, located in the Phoenix metropolitan area north and east of the city, Republican incumbent Kate Brophy McGee’s campaign had raised $443,000 this election cycle by mid-July. Her opponent, Democrat Christine Marsh had raised about $246,000. The special-interest group, Everytown for Gun Safety, announced this week it plans to spend $1.6 million on political ads across, radio, internet and mailers targeting Republicans in legislative races in its effort to flip the majority. Earlier this year, the group announced it would be spending $5 million on Arizona races on behalf of Democratic candidates.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has dipped into his campaign war chest to contribute to fellow GOP candidates, regardless of past differences on political issues. Two political action committees associated with the governor spent nearly $200,000 during the past three months trying to help the GOP hold on to seats in legislative districts that are hotly contested by Democrats.
It’s clear that money speaks loudly in Arizona politics. It’s also clear that the agenda of a political party matters more to politicians, than the concerns of simple citizens.
Money influences, citizens just vote.