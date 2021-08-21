It was clear from Wednesday’s legislative luncheon in Benson that two local state legislators think schools, and particularly teachers, are getting enough money to change the age-old narrative that Arizona doesn’t support education.
Hosted by the San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sen. David Gowan and Rep. Gail Griffin outlined highlights of the recently completed legislative session, the second-longest in Arizona’s proud 209-year history.
Both made a special point of the money that lawmakers and Gov. Ducey allocated for education. Rep. Griffin noted that 56% of the $12.8 billion budget will be directed to schools for teacher salaries, operations and capital expenditures. She noted it was a record amount for the state.
School funding has increased dramatically in the past several years as education advocates have found their voice.
In 2018 teachers across the state conducted a walkout and tens of thousands of protestors descended on Phoenix as the #Red4Ed movement called attention to poor pay for educators and a lack of state funding for education. Legislators responded and Gov. Ducey signed a plan to increase wages by 20% over three years.
Last year, #Red4Ed returned with a citizens initiative — Proposition 208 — which successfully petitioned Arizona voters to collect a surcharge from high-income earners with the proceeds directed to increasing teacher salaries, hiring more paraprofessionals to lessen teacher workloads and creating an incentive program to encourage more college students to become teachers.
Prop. 208 has been projected to generate almost $1 billion, with 75% of the funds allocated to increasing teacher compensation. Together with the record amount of shared revenue for schools from the state budget, Gov. Ducey was right when he referred to the current fiscal spending plan as “pro-education.”
We don’t know if all this spending will be enough to erase Arizona’s reputation, however. For years preceding 2018, the state Legislature was criticized for its failure to financially support public schools. National surveys, usually initiated by national education advocacy organizations, ranked Arizona near the bottom for teacher pay and near the top for student-teacher ratios, both of which educators tell us are indicators of a poor education system.
Even with the influx of revenue from Prop. 208 and the Legislature, we’re not confident that the underlying reasons education is struggling will be solved.
Arizona isn’t alone.
Across the nation teachers are leaving the profession and it has little to do with how much they are being paid.
Before the pandemic, researchers estimated that one out of six American teachers was likely to leave the profession. New survey data released in June from the nonprofit RAND Corporation suggests that now one out of four teachers is considering quitting after this school year. The primary reasons for these departures are all related to stress, according to Elizabeth D. Steiner, co-author of the report and policy researcher for RAND. Teachers are almost twice as likely to report that they were experiencing frequent job-related stress as the general employed adult population.
That’s a challenge that no amount of money will solve.