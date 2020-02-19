We take pride in the national recognition earned by Cochise College in 2017 that named the local institution the “second-best community college” in the United States. More than 700 community colleges were analyzed and ranked from worst to best by the online financial services firm, WalletHub. Colleges were ranked on multiple factors: education, career outcomes, cost and financing.
On the rapidly changing landscape that is post-secondary education, Cochise College has consistently distinguished itself as an elite institution with a highly regarded staff, state-of-the-art facilities and a remarkable student success rate. Among the diverse population enrolled, the college opens the door to opportunity for high school grads who can’t afford the four-year tuition at a state school, soldiers looking to advance their careers in the military and middle-age workers looking at a job change.
But is Cochise College ready to be a four-year university?
State Rep. Becky Nutt thinks so and her bill, HB 2790, has gained the backing of the House Education Committee, which voted to forward the initiative to the Legislature last week. Ms. Nutt, who was locally elected in 2018 to represent Legislative District 14, told committee members the measure is needed to support rural communities where “we lose our children often to the cities … ”
That may be the case at Eastern Arizona College in Safford, which is within the district Ms. Nutt represents, but it’s certainly not the case at Cochise College. Enrollment at the five campuses in Cochise County has been robust and the institution continues to grow in its role as a post-secondary, transfer, and career-oriented college. Construction of a new automotive technology building and the development of a nursing program with a 100 percent student job-placement rating are the most recent evidence of the success Cochise College enjoys as a comprehensive community college.
It’s not beyond the capacity of the local college to join the ranks of the three state universities authorized to award baccalaureate degrees. A quick review of Cochise College staff credentials and campus facilities proves that point.
Cochise College has found a niche as a two-year college. Perhaps more opportunities could be provided to residents with the college’s ability to provide limited bachelor’s degrees. This, along with the well-established partnership with the University of Arizona, could position Cochise County for new and expanding opportunities. The college and the U of A South have prospered through a partnership that has furthered the success of students of all ages while benefiting both institutions.
More options could bring greater opportunity for the county and its residents.