We’re confident Cochise County election results are valid and the canvas completed by Director Lisa Marra and Recorder David Stevens is accurate and complete.
We cannot speak to — nor should we offer an opinion — on what’s happening in Maricopa County. Monday a group of Legislators, including our own Sen. David Gowan, gathered at a hotel in downtown Phoenix to meet with Rudy Giuliani, one of many lawyers for President Trump, to discuss election fraud. Giuliani urged lawmakers to challenge vote tallies and hand Arizona’s 11 electoral college votes over to President Trump, not Democrat Joe Biden.
On the same day, Gov. Ducey joined Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in signing documents to certify the Nov. 3 election. By doing so, state electors are expected to award President-elect Biden the electoral college votes when that tally is taken on Dec. 14.
When Trump learned of Ducey’s action, he lambasted the governor on social media. The President questioned why Ducey was in a rush to sign the certification, pointed to the meeting with lawmakers and Giuliani and alleged massive voter fraud in the state.
We think there’s more to this spat than what’s making headlines.
For Ducey, he’s following the law. In comments after the public signing of the certification he noted that all 15 of Arizona’s counties certified their respective election results. By state law, Ducey said he can only decline the canvass if one or more counties refuse to certify.
That’s a solid public posture.
In fact, our governor has his eyes on the next political prize. He will term out of office when his current stint expires on Jan. 1, 2023. At this juncture there is only speculation on whether he will continue his political career with a run for the U.S. Senate, or seek even higher aspirations with a run for president.
Either way, our governor is wagering that Trump will be a distant memory in the minds of many voters two years from now. He’s betting that today’s extreme conservative support for “The Party of Trump,” will be weakened and Republicans will return to a more moderate and centrist role in the political spectrum.
It’s a dangerous gamble.
Despite loud proclamations of confidence before the election, Arizona Democrats did not accomplish most of what they had hoped for on Nov. 3. Democrats did turn out large numbers, but it’s questionable whether all of that support was for the party and its platform of ideas. With the confrontational personality of Trump at the top of the ballot, we doubt whether future elections will be as successful in rallying Democrats to equal the recent turnout.
Ducey, meanwhile, is betting that playing the politically moderate role — and choosing to follow state law instead of adding to the controversy — will be the safest road for his own political future.
We think that’s a good bet.