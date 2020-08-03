Which is more important, voter turnout or local authority?
That’s the question the Arizona Supreme Court will be asked after Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last month his office will sue Tucson to force the city to repeal its odd-year election ordinance.
Tucson maintains its status as a “charter city,” which gives it the authority to decide elections that are local — election of council members, for example.
The attorney general maintains that Tucson is violating a state law which prohibits odd-year elections and that the mandated even-year, consolidated election cycle inspires greater voter turnout, which is a matter of statewide concern.
The outcome of this battle will further define how much authority the state has over all cities, including Arizona’s 19 charter cities, which include Bisbee and Douglas.
Charter cities possess a unique set of laws that define the local system of government and include local ordinances. The Arizona Constitution sets forth the authority of charter cities, requiring only that voters adopt the special status by referendum every five years.
Cities choose to adopt a charter to reduce interference in local affairs by the state government. Charter cities also permit citizens to have a greater voice in determining policies and regulations in their community.
State lawmakers have sought more authority over Arizona cities, regardless of their charter status, in recent years. Previously, Tucson ran afoul of state laws governing the disposal of guns taken into police custody. The city was destroying the weapons and lawmakers adopted a state law requiring Tucson make the guns available for sale.
Bisbee ran into the same heavy-hand when it adopted its ban on plastic bags in the city. Legislators, fearing reprisal from business interests in the state, adopted four separate laws during two separate sessions to prohibit cities from enacting similar bans. The Legislature also created a law empowering the attorney general to sue any city that is found to have an ordinance that violates any state law, with a penalty that includes taking away state funds from cities that refuse to abide.
Bisbee eventually modified its local ordinance, changing the bag ban to a voluntary initiative. Businesses in the community can choose whether to ban bags, without penalty if they choose not to do so.
For Tucson’s odd-year elections, lawmakers became concerned that special interest groups would find more success when voter turnout is low. That could lead to local ordinances that embrace policies and practices not endorsed by the Legislature.
Ironically, that concern aligns with a legitimate issue. More people vote in the state’s even-year consolidated elections than in Tucson’s local odd-year elections.
We side with the attorney general on this one. For whatever reason — more campaign advertising, more public awareness, or whatever — greater voter turnout is vitally important to representative government.
Tucson’s odd-year elections lack a similar compelling reason.