Considering the ruckus being raised around the state about elections and the conservative lawmakers who are pushing the “fraud” narrative, it’s a compliment to Cochise County that a recent report by Elections Director Lisa Marra showed a record-level of voter participation in 2020 and absolutely no reasons to challenge the outcome.
Meanwhile state senators are finalizing an audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County’s presidential election and are expected to release findings of that review shortly. The credibility of that audit has been severely compromised by the stated bias of those conducting the recount — Republicans and conspiracy theorists — so we won’t be surprised if the review results in a baseless claim of election fraud.
Nothing that headline-grabbing is happening in Cochise County. Ms. Marra reported on changes in voting locations for the 2022 midterm election and the need to replace “polling” books at a cost of about $94,000. The only question during her presentation came from District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby, who wanted clarification of the state law governing the 75-foot setback for political signs and other campaign material around polling places.
The significant news delivered by the elections director focused on voter participation in the Nov. 3, 2020, election. An increase in registration since the 2018 election swelled the county’s eligible voter roll to just over 82,000, a record number. That jump of about 12,000 “new” voters is significant considering the county’s population has not increased by a comparable number since the 2018 election.
Also important is the percentage of participation in the 2020 election. More than 74% of registered voters — about 60,963 — cast ballots, another record for the county. Compared to the previous presidential election in 2016, a total of 50,601 ballots were cast and voter registration in the county was 75,157.
What that means is that Ms. Marra’s elections department handled a 20% increase in the number of ballots cast compared to four years ago and did so without raising questions of fraud. She and her staff have maintained the confidence of local political parties and voters even after a significant increase in the number of voters and ballots cast.
Confidence in mail-in voting has also been maintained. While some notable politicians — including former president Donald Trump — have cast doubts on the validity of mail-in voting, Cochise County voters preferred the process by almost a 5-to-1 margin, with just 12,963 voters choosing to cast their ballot in-person at a voting location.
That ratio raises the question of whether the county will continue to maintain 17 vote centers if the trend toward more mail-in balloting continues. The cost of equipment and the challenge of finding qualified poll workers for a dwindling number of in-person voters may eventually prompt county officials to review its investment in voting locations.
For now, Cochise County can take pride in its handling of the 2020 election and continue to have confidence that Ms. Marra and her staff have quietly accomplished something remarkable amid the chaos of what is happening statewide.