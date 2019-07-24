We’re pleased and excited to see the city’s mural initiative on the West End.
Community Development Director Matt McLachlan explained the latest effort to improve Sierra Vista’s landscape last week in a Herald/Review article. The mural will be painted onto the side of a water tank on the southwest corner of Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive in Fry Townsite.
Artists are invited to submit renderings of what their artwork would look like and explain their ideas to members of the city’s Arts and Humanities Commission on Aug. 28. After that, the city will seek a federal grant and $5,000 from Liberty Utilities to pay the selected artist to complete the mural.
Sierra Vista needs more artwork.
If the city looks north to Benson, that community has more than 30 murals that highlight the sides of office buildings, infrastructure and public facilities.
If we look to the east, Bisbee has distinguished itself as a community that embraces public art. The nearly 5-mile-long, 1,000 step route through Old Bisbee is highlighted with murals and hand-drawn artwork, much of it crafted by local artisan Joanne Berry.
Artwork serves as another tourism attraction and brightens the perspective of local residents.
When done well, public artwork engages people in conversation and provides a gathering point in a community.
In a world struggling with new ways to connect, public art can make public spaces more approachable. According to the nonprofit organization Americans for the Arts, 70 percent of people living in this country believe the “arts improve the image and identity” of their community.
Public art humanizes an urban, sterile environment. It provides an intersection between the past, present, and future; between disciplines and ideas. Public art matters because our communities gain cultural, social, and economic value through public art.
The mural project is a step in the right direction for Sierra Vista and especially for the West End, which has gradually become the city’s newest attraction for development.
This mural project, together with the city’s efforts to offer financial incentives to property owners for storefront remodeling and past efforts to clear debris-filled properties, has already made a significant improvement to our West End.