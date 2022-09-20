An online post by the Sierra Vista Police Department asking for the public’s help to catch a thief has drawn an unusual but not unpredictable response from the community.
According to SVPD, a man recently committed fraud at Walmart by using a self-checkout and scanning price tags at a lower cost than the actual items he was purchasing.
In our community and many others, such a post will typically generate lots of shares and reposts online as the public works to help police solve a case and bring a perpetrator to justice.
However in this instance, most commenters decided it was Walmart’s fault for utilizing self-checkouts in the first place, with some even lauding the thief’s efforts at scamming the billion-dollar big box store.
“Well if Walmart had enough cashiers maybe this wouldn't happen,” said one commenter. “I don't work or get paid by Walmart so I skip the self checkout.”
Said another: “What he did is wrong. However this is the cost of doing business when you rely on self-check-out. Walmart and other stores have created (this) problem.”
Based on that logic, it must be the fault of car manufacturers when we drive too fast, since they made the cars able to reach such speeds in the first place. If we leave the gas on after cooking and start a fire, clearly that was the fault of the oven designer who created such a dangerous device.
Maybe we should all go back to horse buggies and wood stoves?
All three arguments are absurd, but some people are either so resistant to change or afraid of new technology that they can justify a thief's actions as being the fault of the equipment or the business using it, rather than accept the fact that bad actors will find a way to commit nefarious deeds regardless of the technology available — and should be punished for doing so.
Whenever an innovation comes about, people in general usually split into two categories; those who embrace the change, and those who resist. However, rarely does the march of progress slow or halt for those who have trouble keeping up.
And in this case, those crying foul over self-checkouts seem to be forgetting that these stores still have “old-fashioned” checkouts with an actual human scanning and bagging your items, should that be the route you choose to take. Cashiers will continue to be employed for as long as a demand for them exists.
But the convenience and cost-saving provided by this “new” technology (the first automated checkouts appeared in 1986) obviously outweighs whatever negative side effects may be generated, at least in the eyes of those employing them.
If the new tech wasn’t saving corporations money, or if people weren’t using them enough to justify their existence, self-checkouts would go the same way as Thomas Edison’s electric pen or Google Glass.
That’s the beauty of capitalism; businesses make choices based on profits and returns on investment. As shifts in the labor market and technological innovations continue, the level of automation and arenas where mechanization plays an expanding role will also develop and grow.
Instead of shaking a fist toward the sky in frustration or cheering when ne’er-do-wells find a way to bilk technology that’s both misunderstood and demonized, embracing and adapting to change will lead to far less headaches and confusion going forward.
Gone are the days of the horse-drawn carriage, the wood stove and — perhaps sooner rather than later — the cashier at your local grocery store. The choice now is to either accept the reality of the situation or resist the change and get left behind.