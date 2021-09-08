We can’t say we’re completely surprised that more than the $150,000 authorized by the Arizona Senate for the election audit was needed to fund this misadventure.
What is disturbing is that without the persistent call for public records, taxpayers may never have known how much money they have wasted on recounting the ballots from the 2020 presidential election.
Last week it was revealed that an additional $425,000 has been spent on the audit. Much of that money went for legal fees ($223,000) and security at the state fairgrounds ($68,000) where the audit was conducted in May before being relocated.
The bad news for taxpayers is that the bills keep coming. Audit officials expect thousands of dollars more in bills for rental fees, more security and more legal expenses.
We only know this because Arizona courts ordered the Senate to release records related to the audit last month. It took 21 weeks, a lawsuit, appeals proceedings and two court orders to get the Senate to comply with the public records law.
Even with that legal prodding, the Senate has yet to release thousands of documents related to the audit. More than 22,000 emails, text messages and other documents tied to the recount were subject to the court order, but the Senate has decided a significant number of those documents are too sensitive for public review.
Two things are wrong here.
First, the casual and unaccountable spending of taxpayer funds for a clearly political campaign to discredit Maricopa County’s election results is a travesty. Spending almost three times the amount approved for the audit did not require legislative review. It only needed Senate President Karen Fann’s signature.
Secondly, the lack of consequence for the Senate violation of the Public Records Law renders the rule meaningless. The Senate is picking and choosing which documents it releases, and only does so after extensive, and expensive, legal proceedings. Failure to abide by this law leaves the elected officials behind this effort unaccountable and free to pursue political agendas at taxpayer expense.
We propose new laws that prevent anything similar. Elected officials should not be free of legislative review when they spend taxpayer funds. There should also be serious consequence for politicians who choose to ignore, or self-define, the public records law.
We cannot dispel the possibility that spending on the audit will continue to increase. We also cannot dismiss the idea that politicians tied to this effort will get caught compromising the integrity of the process when — by court orders we expect — future public records are released.
Senate President Karen Fann and those tied to this audit are being very selective in which records are released. This secrecy is obviously tied more to personal political fortunes than public interest. In our view, there is nothing and no record that should be hidden from the public’s view.
Let’s end this audit promptly, tally up the total cost, and learn lessons from this experience by increasing the accountability of our elected officials in Phoenix.