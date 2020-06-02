Gov. Ducey has made life difficult for Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels in recent weeks.
Sunday offered the latest example when the governor issued a statewide curfew of 8 p.m. through June 8. The order allows people to travel on public streets for employment, worship, shopping, medical and veterinarian care, and patronizing private businesses. But it prohibits people from “using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place” unless engaged in the allowed activities.
The intent of the governor’s order is to quell rioting that has wracked Phoenix and Tucson since last week, after a video of Minneapolis resident George Floyd dying under the knee of a police officer sparked national outrage.
Sheriff Dannels is proud of his relationship with Gov. Ducey. Early in the Sheriff’s tenure he called the governor to “clarify” the challenges facing border counties dealing with smuggling and other crimes happening along the international crossing. His frank but friendly approach convinced Gov. Ducey to create a special task force in the Department of Public Safety to support local law enforcement and coordinate relationships between county, state and federal agencies in the fight against border crime.
Sheriff Dannels successfully petitioned the governor to contribute $1 million in discretionary funds toward the regional dispatch center, SEACOM, further offsetting the cost for Cochise County taxpayers.
But when Gov. Ducey issued the curfew order, it put the sheriff in a difficult spot. Except for a well-behaved group of protestors who demonstrated at the intersection of Highways 90 and 92 on Saturday night, Cochise County hasn’t experienced anything close to what’s going on in Phoenix and Tucson. Windows aren’t being broken, police cars aren’t being set on fire, and looting hasn’t happened.
As he did just a few weeks earlier, Sheriff Dannels modified the governor’s order, but only after an extensive effort on Sunday to alert state officials. In Cochise County, the curfew will only be enforced for anyone “attempting to create distractions and/or engage in criminal activity.”
That makes more sense in a community that usually rolls up its sidewalks shortly after the sun goes down. Many people in this corner of Arizona enjoy an early dinner and put their head on a pillow at the eight-o-clock hour, not head out to protest.
Sheriff Dannels made a similar modification on the governor’s “stay-at-home” order, choosing a delicate enforcement approach, emphasizing education, rather than a hardline officious attitude.
We understand Gov. Ducey needed to act, for both the pandemic and violent protests. Considering the population of Phoenix and Tucson represent more than 85 percent of the state’s population, issuing a statewide order makes sense.
We also understand that in Cochise County and other rural counties around Arizona, what works for Phoenix and Tucson might not apply to local communities.
We’re confident Sheriff Dannels means no disrespect and hasn’t offended Gov. Ducey with this modification.