Of course there will be an appeal.
On Thursday Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn dismissed a complaint against the city of Sierra Vista filed by a trio of recreational vehicle occupants seeking to overturn an order that they relocate. The residents live in the Cloud 9 subdivision, which is primarily zoned for manufactured homes, not RVs.
Paul Avelar, an attorney at the Institute for Justice and the legal representative for the RV occupants, said after the hearing that the Arizona Court of Appeals will be petitioned to overturn Judge Thorn’s dismissal.
Who is paying for all this?
The Institute for Justice is a 501(c)(3) charity and donations are tax-deductible. The organization relies “ … solely on individuals and charitable foundations to provide the resources we need to defend the rights of our clients and thousands of others like them,” according to its website.
At the other table is Nathan Williams, a Sierra Vista attorney representing the city, whose services are paid for by local taxpayers. Some of the Superior Court’s time, including that of Judge Thorn, is a state expense paid by Arizona taxpayers. There are also filing fees paid for by the Institute and the city.
The costs to consume city resources and the court’s precious time are not being borne by Amanda Root or her neighbors, Georgia and Grandy Montgomery, who brought the complaint. We’re relatively confident that if these residents were responsible for even a sliver of the costs, they would choose to comply with the city’s order and relocate rather than invest in this deliberative process.
Before you harangue this newspaper for its callous opinion and remind us that our system of government intends to protect everyone’s rights, not just those who can afford legal recourse, consider the fact that this lawsuit was brought without the city taking any action to enforce its notice to Ms. Root and the Montgomerys to vacate their occupancy in the Cloud 9 subdivision.
The city has been “aggressively fair” to these complainants, delaying action on eviction, making an effort to arrange for other housing, and deliberating whether to change the local zoning code to accommodate the demands of these residents. Despite these abundant attempts, Ms. Root and the Montgomerys have chosen to depict the city as an unfair, uncompassionate bureaucratic monster, fixated on kicking them into homelessness.
Shortly after being notified of the zoning complaint filed by a Cloud 9 neighbor, Ms. Root and the Montgomerys summoned the media, including a Tucson television station, and complained of the city’s “unjust” action to displace them. They showed up at a council meeting with posters depicting a giant hand about to seize a recreational vehicle.
City officials, including the council, have been more than reasonable in dealing with these residents. They have abided in a public process that assures representation, gone beyond the required steps to seek other housing and actively entertained resolutions to change the zoning code to provide for the specific desires of Ms. Root and the Montgomerys.
What the city has received in return is unjustified bad publicity, and a lawsuit filed before any action has been taken to cure this violation.