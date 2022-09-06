Landing at 158 among a list of 5,000 of the nation’s “Fastest Growing Companies,” according to Inc. magazine, is a big deal.
Inc., for those who don’t know, is the small business bible. It’s universally accepted as a reputable publication dedicated to the trials and tribulations of “small” businesses. These are companies who may generate millions in revenue but don’t usually employ more than several hundred people at the most.
Nemean Solutions, which was co-founded by Craig Mount, the former Sierra Vista City Council member, reported its government services businesses grew an astounding 3,221% in the past year. Despite that jaw-dropping revenue explosion, the company ranked 158 on the Inc. list, with the top spot occupied by the financial services company BlockFi, which grew 245,616%.
Sierra Vista is comparably small to other cities on the list. Most are located in communities with populations well over 500,000, like Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas and other sprawling metropolises.
What we find interesting about this development, which was published Sunday in a Herald/Review article written by Dakota Croog, is the complete absence of the city of Sierra Vista and its economic development efforts.
Some familiarity with the history of this agency adds to the significance of this story.
Mount gave credit to the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation and the Small Business Development Center for some of his company’s success. The AREDF is overseen by a board of directors — which ironically includes Mayor Rick Mueller — and daily operations are guided by Mignonne Hollis, the executive director. Longtime local educator and businessman Mark Schmitt is the director of the small business center.
Knowing the history adds a bit of color to this storyline. The city’s economic development efforts are relatively recent. At one time, Ms. Hollis and the organization she headed was a contractor to the city and handled endeavors to incubate, grow and attract businesses to Sierra Vista.
That changed quickly and somewhat dramatically. At one meeting when the city’s contract with the private industry group was being discussed, Mayor Mueller openly questioned the effectiveness of the organization and made it feel personal in his references to Ms. Hollis and her efforts.
A short time later the city rolled out an entirely new agency, taking over the role of economic development and announcing it would hire its own director.
Things didn’t go well at first. Hiring of a director proved difficult, with at least one candidate staying less than a year and another literally dying on his way to Sierra Vista to start the job. The city soon learned that like thousands of other communities across the country, turnover is common among economic development directors, especially the good ones. Those that do stay, like current director Tony Boone, have their own reasons for sticking with the job. Mr. Boone earned impressive credentials during his tenure at Fort Huachuca prior to working for the city, where he served as garrison commander. He was familiar with the community and appeared as a natural choice to lead an agency that had experienced four directors in about five years.
Considering that Mr. Mount’s comments handed credit to the AZREDF, and not the city — in light of his service on the council — we wonder if there’s even more to the story.