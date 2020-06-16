Wondering how the Arizona economy has weathered the pandemic? One indicator will be whether Gov. Doug Ducey calls a special session of the Legislature.
Before lawmakers scurried from the Capitol March 23, they hastily adopted a ’20-’21 fiscal year budget. At the time it was expected that legislators would return to Phoenix for a special session sometime in June, after revenue figures for April and May were available, to make adjustments to the spending plan.
That’s increasingly less likely.
We’re now two full weeks into June and Gov. Ducey hasn’t given any indication that he plans to call lawmakers back to the Capitol. State revenue collections for April and May appear to have exceeded what was projected, and together with the ample $1 billion “rainy day” fund implemented by Gov. Ducey last year, our state government might have enough money to avoid adjusting next year’s budget.
Without financial urgency demanding the return of legislators, Gov. Ducey is left to decide whether the unfinished business of the Legislature is worth a special session.
We don’t think it is.
Democrats are calling for a return to Phoenix to adopt laws addressing police “violence.” Republicans want Democrats to disavow any efforts to defund city and county police departments. Due to the tenuous balance of power now in the Legislature, we don’t think there would be much progress on this issue if Gov. Ducey called lawmakers back to the Capitol.
Republicans want legislation that protects business owners from any liability due to the coronavirus, but Democrats won’t support it unless the bill includes something that protects employees.
Again, the politics of the parties and the shifting majority in the Legislature would prevent anything from being accomplished.
The “golden rule” that Gov. Ducey and other Arizona governors follow when it comes to special sessions is making sure that these gatherings are productive. As Patrick Ptak, Gov. Ducey’s aide, told media sources last week, “… until lawmakers have a solid proposal and the votes to pass it, a special session is a moot point.’
We agree.
The ongoing infighting among moderate and conservative Republicans makes it unlikely that calling lawmakers back to the Capitol would be productive. Evidence of that fact was offered when members of the House refused to adjourn last month — after the Senate voted to sine die — then returned to session and failed to accomplish anything when a few members of the GOP joined with Democrats on a motion to call it quits.
We’re not completely out of the financial nightmare caused by the pandemic, but early indications show that state revenues may not be as bad as projected.
Without financial urgency, and considering the current political landscape in the Legislature, we agree with Gov. Ducey’s delay in calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session.
It would be a waste of time and taxpayer money.