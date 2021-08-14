There are times when politics is ugly.
When a politician gets caught in a scandal, when an issue that should not be politicized turns into a fight that pits Republicans against Democrats, and when political parties desire gridlock over progress, that’s when we’re reminded that politics is ugly.
That’s happening right now in the fight between Gov. Ducey and schools around the state. From Tucson Unified School District in Southern Arizona to Flagstaff Unified School District in Northern Arizona, school leaders are instituting mask mandates in violation of the prohibition approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor in May.
As of Friday 10 public schools were openly violating the law and mandating that masks be worn.
Essentially, nobody is getting what they want.
Gov. Ducey is being torched in the media by school officials who paint the “no mandate law” as a threat to public health. He’s being villainized for putting politics ahead of common sense.
In response, lawmakers including the governor are chastising school officials and teachers for demonstrating to students that it’s OK to violate the law. School leaders, Gov. Ducey says, should be emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated rather than wasting time fighting the state.
Locally, school districts throughout Cochise County started the year with policies encouraging, but not mandating masks. The decision to don face protection is voluntary at schools across the county.
Arizona universities are not covered by the new state law. However, a plan proposed by the UofA in July sought to require vaccine passports, face masks, and frequent testing of students before they could attend classes. Gov. Ducey killed that initiative with an executive order. Currently all three state universities are requiring masks on campus.
Lawmakers are not sitting idly by while this fight rages. Thursday, 25 state representatives and senators, including our own Becky Nutt, took the opportunity to call on Gov. Ducey to withhold funding from the 10 schools and to provide parents of students enrolled at these school with vouchers, allowing students to go to other schools.
The effort accomplishes two objectives on the conservative Republican agenda. First, it reaffirms the state law drafted to protect the personal freedom these politicians believe is being violated with a school-ordered mandate to wear masks. Secondly, it expands school choice by directing funds away from public schools and into the pockets of parents, encouraging them to attend other schools.
We don’t know what the governor will do next. Despite the bad press he’s been receiving for the past several weeks, it’s clear he’s moving slowly in deciding how to handle this revolt by some schools. At the moment he seems willing to accept the choice of these schools and verbally lash them for failing to abide the state law.
That won’t last. At some point the political pressure to force these school districts to obey the law will prompt action by the governor, and possibly the attorney general.
Unfortunately, this is a clear example of why putting politics into the mix with schools and public health is just plain ugly.