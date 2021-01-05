The kerfuffle last week between Meghan McCain and Kelly Ward reminded us of an exchange with the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.
Ms. McCain, co-host of the nationally-broadcast talk show “The View,” and daughter of the late Senator, responded to a social media post by the Arizona Republican Party that signaled an end to the late Sen. McCain’s legacy. The post pointed to the sun setting on 2020 and said the GOP is “… never going back to the party of Romney, Flake and McCain.”
Meghan McCain responded on Twitter and the cat fight was on.
The seeds of this ugly dust-up between Arizona conservative Republicans and moderate Republicans were planted during the primary election campaign in 2016. If there is a pinnacle of GOP dominance in the state, it can be argued that was the year. Prior to the Nov. 8, 2016 general election, Republicans held significant majorities in the Legislature, owned every state office, sent more Republicans than Democrats to Congress and were represented in the Senate by McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake, both Republicans.
Absolute power usually corrupts absolutely, and such was the case in 2016. Rather than solidifying their majority and recruiting more party members, a growing herd of Arizona Republicans began to criticize the Senators for their willingness to work across the aisle.
Compromise was considered to be a form of villainy. Flake’s work to repair and improve the immigration system was mocked for appeasing liberals and together with caustic criticism by President Trump, McCain was branded a “RINO” — a Republican in Name Only.
County Republican parties around the state — including Cochise County — censured McCain and vowed not to help his effort to seek a sixth term in the Senate.
The censures did not deter the late Senator, they inspired him. During an interview with the recently-passed longtime Herald/Review reporter, Bill Hess, McCain pointed to the three things in his long and distinguished career of which he was the most proud.
“I’ve been called ‘The Most Dangerous American’ by Vladimir Putin, I’ve been targeted for death by Al Qaeda, and I’ve been censured by the Cochise County Republican Party,” quipped McCain.
He went on to easily defeat current GOP chair Ward before winning re-election over Democratic challenger Ann Kirkpatrick, now our District 2 representative in Congress.
The social media spat between Ward and McCain is the latest evidence of the demise of the Republican Party in Arizona. Regardless of what media-bashing critics say is a bias against the GOP by this newspaper, the sad truth of this situation is the loss of moderate members of the party who oppose the liberal agenda but cannot abide by the extremism that currently leads the Republican Party.
The results are self-evident. Arizona is now represented by a majority of Democrats in the Congress, both Senators are Democrats, and Republicans are clinging to narrow majorities in the Legislature. Entering the 2022 campaign, Democrats have a legitimate shot at achieving their goal of picking off a few state offices and taking over the Legislature.
We’ve only just begun to see the consequence of the “no-compromise” extreme conservative leadership now in charge of the Republican Party, and the future doesn’t look bright.